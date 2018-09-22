Chelsea star says Eden Hazard is amongst the best in the world

Real Madrid loanee and Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has heaped praise on this teammate Eden Hazard and claimed that the Belgian is amongst the best footballers on the planet. The 24-year-old also added that he wasn't fully aware of Hazard's potential until he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard has played a huge role in Chelsea's 100% record so far this season. The little magician has netted five goals and created two more in just three starts. He averages a stunning 114 touches per game and has successfully completed 90% of his attempted passes.

The Blues have started life under new boss Maurizio Sarri in emphatic fashion, as they sit on top of the table with 15 points from five matches.

His artfulness and skill is now completely recognized by his new teammate Kovacic, who rates Hazard quite highly.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, he accepted, "Really good. I didn't know he's so good."

"Obviously I knew that he is a great player, but now, when I see him playing with us every day, every week, he is just incredible. For me, in this moment, one of the three best players in the world."

Having boldly stated that the 27-year-old is as good as anybody else, he added:

"I am enjoying with him, with other players, because the team is really amazing, talented, and I think we can do great things this season."

Hazard is undoubtedly a treat to watch. With his change of pace, trickery, skill, vision, awareness, goal-scoring prowess and intelligence, he can make your jaw drop.

Chelsea face-off against West Ham in a London derby tomorrow, before taking on Liverpool twice in the Carabao Cup and the Premier League respectively. While Kovacic is struggling from a minor injury, Eden Hazard will be back in the starting XI as he was rested in midweek.