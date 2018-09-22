Chelsea star says he rejected a move to Barcelona

Brazilian midfielder Willian scored a winner in their Europa League opener against PAOK

What's the news?

According to reports from the Daily Star, Chelsea midfielder Willian rejected a move to Spanish club Barcelona in the summer transfer window. Willian fell out with then Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to put his Chelsea future in doubt.

In case you didn't know...

Jose Mourinho is the huge fan of Brazilian playmaker and Willian hinted that he could have joined ex-Chelsea manager Mourinho's Manchester United.

Speaking about Mourinho, the midfielder said:

Mourinho is the best manager I've ever worked with. We have a good relationship, we are friends.

Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via WhatsApp. He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work with him again someday.

Barcelona were another club heavily linked with the Brazilian but the deal could not happen as Chelsea rejected the £65m bid from Spanish giants.

The heart of the matter

Willian has finally come out and addressed the rumours of leaving Chelsea for another club

Speaking about those rumours, Willian said:

I am very happy. Always I was happy at Chelsea.

I don’t want to talk about the past. I am happy with the new manager and profile of football. I think we have a great team atmosphere and we can do everything to win titles.

I am very proud to stay and be a Chelsea player. It is an honour to play at this club. I am very happy at Chelsea.

Speaking about his life under Sarri, he said:

Everyone knows what happened in the last window. My mind was always to play at Chelsea, now with Sarri we have a different way to play.

He wants us to play. You can tell in the game, we play with more possession and have more fun and win five games in a row. We have to continue in the same way.

What's next?

Chelsea has had an amazing start under Maurizio Sarri. Chelsea has 100% record in all the competitions this season winning five Premier League games and one Europa League game.

Chelsea fans will hope that club performs in the same way as they are doing it now.

It is to be seen how far Chelsea could go this season under Sarri.

