Reports: Chelsea star set for a surprise loan move

Chelsea star could move away from Stamford Bridge in a surprise loan deal.

21 Jul 2017

Conte has had a summer of mixed fortunes

AC Milan have certainly hogged all the limelight this month with their incredible summer transfer window spending spree. With an appetite that refuses to peter out, the Rossoneri are looking to seal their 11th signing of the summer all but on loan, according to Don Balon (via Daily Star). Vincenzo Montella intends to capitalise on the dicey situation Diego Costa finds himself in and is willing to lure him away for 6 months - that's until Atletico Madrid return to business in January.

In what can be news only to those who have been living under a rock, Costa's time at Stamford Bridge has all but come to an end. After falling out with Antonio Conte on numerous occasions and quite categorically demonstrating where he wants to head (partying in an Atletico shirt), Chelsea and Costa can finally agree on something - that they'll never be in agreement at Chelsea and need to part ways.

Chelsea have even rolled out the red carpet and welcomed Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid to replace his compatriot in the final third.

Diego Costa is a bellicose hitman of the most effective breed. Having racked up 59 goals from 89 appearances during his time with Chelsea, it is definitely not his antics on the pitch that is playing a telling role in his impending departure than the ones off it.

Having handed in multiple transfer requests including the time when the club was in a turmoil and at its tumultuous worst following Mourinho's sacking, Costa has proved time and again that he cannot be the anchor of the ship. The Brazilian born Spanish international has his heart at the Wanda Metropolitano, home of Atletico, and wants to head back to familiar turf.

The impediment, however, is that Atletico have a transfer ban which will see them keep their moneybags at home until January. This is where AC Milan can step in. Having already brought in 10 players at a cost of €215.3 million this summer, Il Diavolo are now knocking on Chelsea's door over a possible loan deal which would free everyone out from between the hammer and the anvil.

There's not much to add besides the obvious. Chelsea wants him gone. Costa wants to be gone. Atletico are not in business until January. AC Milan want a return to their former years of glory. So if Montella wants to provide shelter (understating it, I know!) to the 28-year-old until January, what is the problem? Go ahead and wrap it up, lads. It's as stale as mouldy bread.