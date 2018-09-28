Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea star targets England recall

Top 5 / Top 10
215   //    28 Sep 2018, 14:50 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Ross Barkley admits he is keen to regain his place in the England squad after a fine start to the 2018-19 campaign with Chelsea. The former Everton midfielder has featured in seven out of eight matches for the Blues this season.

In case you didn't know...

Upon moving to Stamford Bridge, Barkley was behind Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko in the pecking order. Lack of favour from former boss Antonio Conte and injuries hampered his start to life at West London, but he is an integral part of the changed side led by Maurizio Sarri.

The heart of the matter

The 24-year-old last appeared for England way back in May 2016 against Australia. He expressed his desire to impress Gareth Southgate ahead Chelsea's PL game against Liverpool.

He said, "I was injured and then I wasn't in the squad but you have just got to react in the right, positive way. I feel like I have done that. It's important I let my football do the talking now."

He elucidated:

"I have got a platform. I'm at a massive club in Chelsea and we are going to challenge for all the titles this season. I believe that. I want to let my feet do the talking for my club and if that happens, I believe I will be back on the international scene sooner rather than later."

When asked if he spoke to the national side's manager, he added,

"I haven't spoken to [Southgate]. I'm sure he is focused on the squad he is picking. I have had injuries and it's all about me going out to show what I can do for Chelsea. It's down to me to show I can be that [creative] player. I believe I can. I will keep improving - and I will show I am that type of player."

Video

Ross Barkley is a treat to watch when in full flow.

What's next?

The Three Lions have Croatia and Spain in the Nations League on their fixture list in October. Meanwhile, the Blues take on Liverpool in a mouth-watering clash on Saturday.

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
