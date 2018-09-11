Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea star wants to commit future to the club 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
1.65K   //    11 Sep 2018, 22:31 IST

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea ace Willian insists he never wanted to leave Chelsea in the recently concluded transfer window and added that he wishes to stay at Stamford Bridge for the next five years. The 30-year-old has been a stalwart of the club since joining in 2013 but was subject to a possible departure over the summer.

In case you didn't know...

Willian was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer. The Blues also rejected three bids from Barcelona in the same period. The right-winger had also stated earlier that he would have left the club if Antonio Conte had stayed.

The heart of the matter

He dismissed all rumours regarding his exit while speaking to Chelsea's official website.

"A lot of people, they say a lot of things in the press, but I never said that I want to leave Chelsea, never," he said.
"Always I say that I want to stay at Chelsea as long as possible, and I am happy to stay here. My mind was always like that, always when I arrive here my plan was to stay here as long as possible and now I am here five years, I hope to stay five more," he commented.

The Brazilian acknowledged the ups and downs in his Chelsea career so far and added, "I know I have two years of my contract left but I hope to stay more years in the Premier League.
"I am very happy to be here five years. I have won titles and played a lot of games with a lot of happy moments, and a few sad moments as well but that is part of football. These five years have been very good for me and I am proud to be a Chelsea player."

Video

Willian is arguably the quickest with his feet in one-on-one situations. His ability to wriggle past opponents is praise-worthy.

What's next?

The winger is happy with his new manager's presence and tactics and thus, is not expected to leave Chelsea any time soon. His side will host Cardiff City on Saturday as they look to maintain their perfect start in the league.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Willian Borges da Silva Jose Mourinho Maurizio Sarri
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
