Chelsea Star Wants to Reunite with Mourinho Amidst Manchester United Transfer Speculation

Both men have worked together at Chelsea.

Willian has been the subject of major transfer speculation with Manchester United admittedly in the race to land the Brazilian winger.

The 29-year-old has been with West London Club for the past six years, has been a vital cog in the Blues machine and has enjoyed a lot of success with the club. He has also been named Chelsea's Payer of the season on a couple of occasions.

The Brazilian had a mixed World Cup, personally putting on great performances, but failing to help his side past Belgium in the semi-finals.

Recently, reports in Italy claimed that Manchester United had lodged a bid worth £67 million and that Chelsea had accepted the bid. However, it was later made clear that no such official bid had been made and that Chelsea were not keen on offloading a vital player to their direct rivals.

Now the player himself has stoked a fresh controversy by claiming that his former Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho, is the best manager in the world and that he hopes that a reunion in the offing in the near future.

This is what the Chelsea winger had to say about Mourinho in an interview with ESPN:

"Mourinho is the best manager I've ever worked with. We have a good relationship, we are friends," Willian said.

"Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via WhatsApp. He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work with him again someday."

Willian has been a target of Mourinho's since the Portuguese arrived at Old Trafford in 2016, but is unsure if any formal offers have been made to acquire him this summer.

"I don't know if there was any official bid [from Manchester United], but some things have happened," he said.

"Also, everything comes out on the internet, too. But Mourinho talks to my agent all the time, he says 'bring him, bring him'.

"No, he has never called me, but he always sends me text messages.

"But I am very happy at Chelsea, I want to stay in the club. I also like living in London, it is an amazing city, and my family is well adapted. So yeah, I intend to stay at Chelsea."

With the transfer window set to close in a couple of days time, it seems highly unlikely that Willian will move bases but his admiration for his former manager might lead to a reunion in the future.

Will Willian play under Mourinho again? Let us know in the comments section below.