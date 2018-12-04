Chelsea Transfer News: Blues starlet wants to commit future to the club amid exit rumors

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has insisted that he is totally focused on his career at West London under Maurizio Sarri as speculation over his long-term future at the club continues to take twists and turns. The 22-year-old added that he is interested in nothing that comes from the media and is presently working on Chelsea's demanding season.

In case you didn't know...

Loftus-Cheek is presently one of the brightest prospects in Europe, owing to his dynamism and footballing intelligence. He has been at Chelsea since 2004 and at the moment, is fighting for a regular place in the first team.

The heart of the matter

Although he hasn't started a single league game, the England international has netted five goals in his last six appearances, including a Champions League hat-trick. In his last two Premier League appearances, he has scored a couple of goals.

With the transfer window soon approaching, Loftus-Cheek has attracted a variety of suitors. However, he has ruled out a possible move in January, claiming that his prime focus is on helping the Blues achieve their season targets. Loftus-Cheek said:

“I see what's in the media and I try not to look at it at all. I'm here right now at Chelsea and I want to focus on helping the team. When I'm on the pitch or in and around the team I can't have any negative thoughts because it will affect the squad. So my head right now is focused on playing for Chelsea and learning Sarri's way."

He also remarked on the busy footballing period:

“Individually and as a team that's all I can do at the moment, I can only think about what's happening right now. There's a difficult period coming up and we all have to be fully focused. There's load of games so there'll be plenty of rotation, we all need to be ready physically and mentally for that. I talk with the manager and it's clear what he wants from me."

Although he has all the potential in the world, the midfielder knows he must improve every day from the tactical aspect.

“We've talked a lot – you've heard him say to the press that I need to learn tactically. That's what I'm trying to improve on day in, day out on the training pitch and the more I do that the more opportunities I'll get to play.

I try to take it in my stride. It's all a learning curve so I'm just really focused and aware of what I need to learn.”

What's next?

Loftus-Cheek's recent performances has seen him earn more appearances and he will surely be required in the forthcoming round of busy fixtures. Up next for the Blues, it is Wolves, followed by a mouth-watering clash against league leaders Manchester City at home.

