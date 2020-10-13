Chelsea stars Mason Mount and Reece James touted to give Frank Lampard selection headaches

Chelsea columnist, Pat Nevin believes Mason Mount and Reece James are going to give more selection headaches to Frank Lampard soon. The two youngsters have been backed by the manager a lot but were benched for the 4-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Nevin suggests that the two playing for England in the past week has boosted their confidence, as they prepare to return to Cobham and force their way back into the Chelsea XI. Writing in his column on Chelsea's official website, Pat Nevin said:

"Had Reece James and Mason Mount not got those [England] caps over the past week, they might have come back to training at Cobham far from bubbly. As it is they will be buzzing, happy and confident, the perfect recipe for players to produce their best football."

"Because of this Frank has a very tough task picking the team for Southampton on Saturday with those two up for it as much as they have ever been. The favourite problem any manager ever has."

One week until our @ChampionsLeague campaign gets underway! 👊 pic.twitter.com/3k85JjeQeV — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 13, 2020

Why were Reece James and Mason Mount benched by Chelsea manager?

The Englishmen have become key players for Chelsea under Lampard

Reece James started the initial games of the season ahead of club captain Cesar Azpilicueta. The youngster was in excellent form as well but was benched by Frank Lampard in the previous match.

The main reason was to ease Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy into the starting XI. The two communicate well in French along with Zouma, and the manager believed that the addition of Azpilicueta, who is also fluent in French, would be a good move.

The result was a positive one, as Chelsea looked solid at the back and controlled the game well against a Palace side that was high on confidence after wins over Manchester United and Southampton.

As for Mason Mount, he was very likely provided a much-needed rest, as he has played over 50 games for the club in the past year. The youngster has started more often than any other player in the squad under Frank Lampard and was due to be rested for a game or two.

Chelsea host Southampton in the Premier League this weekend and the duo will return to training late this week, as they are a part of the England squad that faces Denmark on Wednesday night.