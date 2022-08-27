4 players Thomas Tuchel could introduce into Chelsea's starting XI against Leicester City

Chelsea will take on Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in one of the crunch fixtures of gameweek four in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The Blues will be hoping to get back to winning ways after losing scandalously away to Leeds United in gameweek three.

For Thomas Tuchel's team, the game against Leicester City will be an opportunity to re-launch their title challenge.

As for the Foxes, they are currently languishing in the 19th position on the league table after three games and will be hoping to get a win. Leicester City failed to beat the Blues last season in their two league meetings.

Tuchel will also be wary of the threat that Brendan Rodgers' team possesses and wouldn't want a repeat of the incident at Leeds United.

The Blues' manager could make some tactical changes to his team against Leicester City. As such, this article will look at four players who could be brought in to the starting XI for the game against the Blues.

#4 Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa is yet to play a Premier League game this season

Following a horrendous display from Edouard Mendy against Leeds United at Elland Road, Tuchel could be tempted to drop the Senegalese to the bench.

Mendy was guilty of allowing Leeds United a cheap opener in the first half after he failed to deal with Chelsea's back-pass properly. He went on to let in three goals on the night.

After the game, there were multiple calls from fans and even the head coach, Tuchel, pointed out the mistake being made by the Blues shot stopper.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL Thomas Tuchel said Edouard Mendy cost his team with “a huge mistake” Thomas Tuchel said Edouard Mendy cost his team with “a huge mistake” 😭 https://t.co/y3bSCSUdqg

The game against Leicester City could present an opportunity for Tuchel to hand second-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga his first league outing.

#3 Ben Chilwell

Chilwell has started just one league game this season

Following Kalidou Koulibaly's suspension for the game against Leicester City, Tuchel has a decision to make as to who replaces the Senegalese.

The highly experienced defender was sent off by the match referee against Leeds United after picking up two yellow cards in the game.

Tuchel could opt to play new signing Marc Cucurella as Chelsea's left centre-back against the Foxes. Such a decision would allow Ben Chilwell to play in the left wing-back position.

LDN @LDNFootbalI

Chilwell LWB



We could see these two start together for the first time this weekend… Cucurella LCBChilwell LWBWe could see these two start together for the first time this weekend… Cucurella LCBChilwell LWBWe could see these two start together for the first time this weekend… 🔥 https://t.co/HycfYvi7WI

Chilwell started the Blues' first game of the season against Everton but however missed out on the starting XI against Spurs and Leeds United.

#2 Cesar Azpilicueta

Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Another player who could be brought into Chelsea's starting XI against Leicester City is club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spanish defender has been dropped from the Blues' starting line-up in their last two games, despite playing 90 minutes against Everton.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK 10 years ago today we signed our captain @CesarAzpi , what a signing he was!!! Has won every trophy at club level!!! 10 years ago today we signed our captain @CesarAzpi, what a signing he was!!! Has won every trophy at club level!!! https://t.co/sCAnqG87S2

Tuchel has opted to use Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the right wing-back position, with Reece James operating at right centre-back.

The tactical set-up was effective against Spurs, but it suffered a huge disappointment against Leeds United at Elland Road. This could force Tuchel into reinstating Azpilicueta back into the starting XI.

#1 Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic is one of the best midfielders in the world

The Croatian midfielder is yet to feature for Chelsea this season after picking up an injury prior to the start of the current football campaign.

Mateo Kovacic is regarded as one of the Blues' star players and his absence from the West London club's midfield has been felt so far.

The 28-year-old is however in contention to make his first appearance of the season against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

LDN @LDNFootbalI 𝐂𝐚𝐧’𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭 to see this man back in Chelsea’s midfield… 𝐂𝐚𝐧’𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭 to see this man back in Chelsea’s midfield… 🇭🇷💎 https://t.co/QNUIfm0tJ7

Kovacic returned from injury at the start of the week and was pictured in Chelsea's first-team training sessions. He could be handed a rare start by Tuchel, especially as Ngolo Kante is out injured.

