Chelsea suffer yet another blow in the transfer market and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 16th August, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 16 Aug 2017, 21:36 IST

Antonio Conte is not a happy man

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on August 16, 2017:

Premier League

Chelsea suffer another blow in the transfer market

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have suffered yet another disappointment in the summer window, this time in the form of Alex Sandro. The Juventus fullback has been Chelsea's number one target since July with the Bianconeri even rejecting a £61 million offer for the Brazilian last month.

The Blues were back in Turin with an improved bid for the left back, reportedly in the region of £65 million but had to return empty-handed. The Italian champions have made it clear that Sandro is not for sale at any point.

Liverpool closing in on Jean-Michael Seri

Nice midfielder, Jean-Michael Seri has been an Arsenal target since the last couple of weeks but the Gunners have yet to make a concrete bid for one of Ligue 1's best players last season. The Daily Mirror claims that Liverpool have entered the race and are set to activate the player's €40 million release clause. Seri is being seen as an alternative for Naby Keita after the chase of the RB Leipzig midfielder reached a dead end.