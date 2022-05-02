Chelsea superstar exploring other options due to lack of game time: Reports

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is looking to leave the club this summer following a disastrous return to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The Blues smashed their transfer record in the summer to bring the 28-year-old back to the Premier League for over £97.5 million. He had an incredibly successful couple of seasons at Inter Milan. He scored 24 goals and made 10 assists in 34 appearances in Serie A in the 2020-21 season and helped Inter win the Scudetto.

However, Lukaku has failed to live up to expectations with the Blues, scoring just 12 times in his 40 appearances across the campaign. He has found himself behind Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in the pecking order.

90min @90min_Football Is the Premier League a little bit too much for Romelu Lukaku to handle? Is the Premier League a little bit too much for Romelu Lukaku to handle? 😓 https://t.co/ngUWCzIlRB

The Belgian's time at Stamford Bridge hit a new low on Sunday afternoon (May 1). He stayed on the bench during Chelsea's 1-0 defeat against his former side Everton.

Lukaku cut a disconsolate figure among the substitutes at Goodison Park and has clearly lost the trust of manager Thomas Tuchel.

According to GOAL, the Belgian superstar is unhappy with his lack of gametime. He is currently exploring his options, with a route back to Serie A being touted.

He earns a weekly wage of £325,000 per week. One way or another, the situation needs to change for all parties ahead of next season.

Lukaku's preference, however, would be to stay at Stamford Bridge and make his second spell at the club more successful than the first. However, he would need support from the management for that to happen.

Pys @CFCPys Romelu Lukaku is unhappy and is exploring other options, his preference would be to stay at Chelsea but ultimately he wants support from the coaching staff at Chelsea. ( @NizaarKinsella Romelu Lukaku is unhappy and is exploring other options, his preference would be to stay at Chelsea but ultimately he wants support from the coaching staff at Chelsea. ( @NizaarKinsella ) https://t.co/5Irr6LGK7v

Tuchel explains why he didn't bring Lukaku on during Chelsea defeat

The Blues have now gone on a run of just one point from their last three Premier League games. They find themselves only three points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal and face a battle to secure their place in the top four.

Chelsea had 79% possession and took 17 shots against Everton, but couldn't find a way past the outstanding goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Following the defeat against the 18th-placed Toffees, Tuchel explained his decision to leave his record signing on the bench, bluntly telling reporters as per The Metro:

"Because we had to take (Jorginho) off and we only had three changes."

The No. 9's most memorable moment since his return to English football was his interview with Sky Italia in December. He stated his unhappiness at his situation at Chelsea and Tuchel's system in the interview. He also admitted that he still has a flat in Milan due to his love for his time at the club.

Footy Humour @FootyHumour If you ever feel useless just remember that Chelsea bought Lukaku two times and he flopped both times. If you ever feel useless just remember that Chelsea bought Lukaku two times and he flopped both times. https://t.co/oR9bnOPbBd

