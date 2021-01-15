Chelsea Tactical Analysis: Best front 3 for the Blues

Striker duos are still relevant in football but the spotlight has mostly been hogged by attacking trios of late. We have seen some exciting attacking trios in football since the turn of the millennia. The MSN consisting of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar Jr. is arguably the best we’ve seen followed closely by the BBC- Bale, Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, and on their day, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane.

Be it expansive football that focuses greatly on build-up or counter-attacking frenzy, having a trio of attackers who are adept with the ball at their feet and can keep retreating defenders guessing is a great boon to any side. Chelsea has an array of world-class attackers on their payroll. But the thing about football is that you can only field 11 players at a time and thus, Frank Lampard will need to figure out his best attacking three to get the best out of his team.

In the first episode of Talking Tactics, Pradhyum Reddy, former technical director of FC Pune City, discusses with Bollywood superstar and ardent Chelsea supporter, Arjun Kapoor, the need to get the best-attacking combination out there.

Hakim Ziyech has hit the ground running for Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech

Starting with the left-wing, Chelsea has to choose between Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic. Though both players are aggressive and technically proficient, the latter offers more in terms of goals and assists. Frank Lampard faces a similar conundrum when it comes to the right side as well. He has to choose between Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

While Kai Havertz is yet to fully grow into his own at Chelsea after joining from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, Hakim Ziyech has hit the ground running ever since breaking into the squad and has had an instant impact on the proceedings. Pradhyum draws attention to how Ziyech has immediately made Reece James a better player down the right flank.

Coming to the marksman’s role, Timo Werner is arguably Frank Lampard’s best option given how he has a lot more tricks up his sleeve than his competition. But take nothing away from Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud as they are both excellent players and can contribute greatly from the bench.

The video contains footage from games that accentuate Pradhyum’s points and it seems fair to conclude that the trio of Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, and Hakim Ziyech are Frank Lampard’s best choices for a front three.