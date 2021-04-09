Chelsea Tactical Analysis: Defensive Preview 

After a relatively slow start to their Premier League campaign, Chelsea have finally come into their own under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have transformed into a robust and formidable outfit under their newly-appointed German manager and a fresh wave of optimism seems to have engulfed Stamford Bridge as a result.

Thomas Tuchel is renowned for his tactical acumen and his track record with European giants like Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain speaks volumes of his ability to build well-drilled squads. Tuchel has always built his teams from the back and has placed plenty of emphasis on Chelsea’s defensive solidity this season.

In the fourth episode of ‘Talking Tactics’ by Chelsea FC, Bollywood superstar, and lifelong Chelsea fan Arjun Kapoor engages in an intriguing discussion with former Bengaluru FC coach Pradyum Reddy and highlights the impact that Thomas Tuchel has made on the Blues defense this season.

Pradhyum Reddy pointed out that Chelsea’s philosophy of keeping possession is the best form of defense, with Tuchel’s 3-4-3 formation giving the Blues an aura of dominance. The Chelsea center backs, in particular, played pivotal roles in victories against Atletico Madrid and FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League and have enhanced Tuchel’s reputation as a footballing brain.

Chelsea look defensively solid under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea’s defensive renaissance under Thomas Tuchel this year has been nothing short of spectacular. The German coach earmarked a tactical set-up in his first week at the club and his tweaks have worked wonders for a Chelsea side that has suffered from its fair share of defensive lapses this season. Under Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea has kept an astonishing 10 clean sheets in their last 13 matches in all competitions and have conceded only seven goals in the process.

Advertisement

Chelsea’s extraordinary defensive record is a result of a specific set of changes that Thomas Tuchel has introduced to the club in the last two months. The Blues have switched to a 3-4-3 formation in recent weeks and the new setup allows them to defend with five players and attack with five players irrespective of the match scenario.

Tuchel’s balanced formation has given Chelsea a newfound shield against counter-attacks and has injected the Blues’ defense with plenty of confidence. Thomas Tuchel has also used possession as a defensive tactic this season with Chelsea keeping over 70 percent of the ball in most of their matches in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s innovative tactics rely heavily on their wing-backs and the likes of Reece James and Marcos Alonso have played pivotal roles in the team’s resurgence under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea’s wide players also have attacking responsibilities and their impeccable work rate has facilitated the manager’s methods and processes.

Chelsea has benefited immensely from Thomas Tuchel’s knowledge and experience and now find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League standings. The Blues do have a few problems to address in the coming months but are moving in the right direction with Tuchel at the helm.