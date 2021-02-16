Chelsea Tactical Analysis: Kai Havertz and Timo Werner

Over the past decade, Chelsea have built a formidable reputation as one of the most successful clubs in the transfer market. The Blues embarked on an adventurous transition in 2020 and added the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to their squad in an attempt to initiate a new chapter in the club’s illustrious history.

The two German prodigies had stellar records in the Bundesliga before joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are yet to meet expectations this season, however, and have not been at their best against the Premier League’s robust defensive lines.

In a new episode of ‘Talking Tactics’ by Chelsea FC, former Bengaluru FC coach Pradyum Reddy and Bollywood’s very own Blues fan Arjun Kapoor discuss the two Germans’ fortunes in the Premier League so far and their potential for growth under the newly-appointed Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have shown marked improvement under Thomas Tuchel in the Premier League. The Blues have conceded only one goal in their last five league matches and have managed 13 out of a possible 15 points. The Blues defence has stepped up to the plate so far but the attack, as Pradhyum Reddy has pointed out, has plenty of scope for improvement.

While the likes of Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic have done their fair share this season, neither Werner nor Havertz managed to make much of an impact under Frank Lampard. The two youngsters have plenty of talent and potential, however, and the onus is now on Tuchel to bring the best out of his compatriots.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be determined to get the best out of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz

Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League

Timo Werner has been a regular feature of Tuchel’s sides so far and ended his goal drought with a strike against Newcastle United earlier this week. The former RB Leipzig striker has shown glimpses of excellence this season with five Premier League goals and can become Chelsea’s lethal spearhead under Thomas Tuchel’s tutelage. Werner has been a crucial cog in the Blues’ attacking play in recent weeks and his exuberant performance against the Magpies could be a sign of things to come.

A goal and an assist means Timo Werner is your MOTM from #CHENEW pic.twitter.com/iqadfwCC8g — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 16, 2021

Kai Havertz, on the other hand, has plenty of work to do to prove his worth to Thomas Tuchel. The attacking midfielder has struggled to find his feet at Chelsea this season and will be buoyed by his new manager’s impeccable tactical acumen and knowledge. Havertz bagged 18 goals and nine assists for Bayer Leverkusen last season and needs to provide similar returns under Tuchel this year.

Thomas Tuchel has an excellent track record with young German players. His vast Bundesliga experience and the absence of a language barrier will give Havertz and Werner the impetus they need to adapt to the Premier League. The German manager also has an innate knack for creating footballing systems that bring the best out of his youngsters and both Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are likely to grow as a result.