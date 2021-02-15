Chelsea Tactical Analysis: Resurgence under Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has quickly moved into the good books of Chelsea’s passionate fans over the past two weeks and for good reason. The German tactician has had an immediate impact on the Blues’ fortunes in the Premier League and is already building a reputation as one of the most tactically astute managers in England.

In the second episode of ‘Talking Tactics’, lifelong Chelsea fan Arjun Kapoor engages in an intriguing discussion with former Bengaluru FC coach Pradhyum Reddy to delve into Tuchel’s work with the Blues over the past month. The former Borussia Dortmund manager has managed ten points from his first four league games in charge and has made Chelsea a formidable force.

Thomas Tuchel has an exceptional understanding of the game and his set of skills can potentially do wonders for Chelsea’s young charges in the coming years. The German coach has an excellent record with prodigious players and is arguably the ideal fit for Chelsea at the moment.

Chelsea have several talented players in their ranks this season and have built an impeccable squad after a fruitful transfer window. The Blues’ new recruits will need to adjust to their new environment and Tuchel is arguably the perfect coach to facilitate the transition.

Thomas Tuchel has an excellent track record with young players and his tactical acumen will bring the best out of the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Christian Pulisic. Havertz and Werner have taken their time to adjust to the Premier League and will benefit from their compatriot’s guidance this season. Tuchel has managed high-profile Bundesliga talents in the past and can bring the best out of the two prodigious Germans this season.

Chelsea are now playing with a well-rounded tactical setup and have made full use of their talented full-backs in recent games. The likes of Reece James and Marcos Alonso have excelled under Thomas Tuchel and have carved a niche for themselves in the first team.

Thomas Tuchel has implemented a robust system at Chelsea with five players each in attack and in defence. The new system has liberated Chelsea’s attacking players and has given the defence an effective shield against potential counter-attacks.

The Blues have dominated the ball in recent weeks and have thrived in Thomas Tuchel’s possession-based system. With Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho pulling the strings in the midfield, Chelsea have averaged nearly 70 per cent of the ball and are growing in confidence on the pitch.

Chelsea face a series of fixtures in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League in the coming months and Thomas Tuchel will look to bring the best out of his impressive squad. The Blues are on the right track with the German manager at the helm and can potentially achieve impressive results this season.