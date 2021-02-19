Chelsea Tactical Analysis: Young Talents

Chelsea have always been an indomitable force in the transfer market and their approach to team transitions in recent years have placed a discernible emphasis on youth. The Blues have reinforced their faith in football’s next generation with a series of excellent transfer decisions as well as a robust youth system that continues to produce prodigious starlets.

The summer transfer window of 2020 was an eventful period for Chelsea as several young talents were brought into the club. The Premier League is one of the most challenging sporting competitions in Europe, however, and some of Chelsea’s young guns are yet to find their feet this season.

The Blues chose German tactician Thomas Tuchel to take up managerial responsibilities at the club last month and Chelsea have already benefited as a result. In the latest episode of ‘Talking Tactics’ by Chelsea FC, avid Blues fan Arjun Kapoor engages in a discussion with former Bengaluru FC coach Pradyum Reddy and highlights Thomas Tuchel’s impeccable track record with the sport’s new wave of talented youngsters.

Chelsea have invested heavily in the future over the past two years with the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz joining the club. The Blues have also placed their faith in Christian Pulisic, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Mason Mount this season and have initiated a transition that could yield incredible returns in the next few years.

Thomas Tuchel's tactical acumen and experience could help the young stars at Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

The Premier League has often been a guillotine for young players in the past and Chelsea’s next generation has not found it easy to express itself this season. The likes of Havertz, Werner, and Ziyech have taken their time to adapt to the demands of English football and are yet to stamp their mark on this new-look Blues side.

With Thomas Tuchel’s tactical acumen and experience, however, things are beginning to look up for Chelsea’s starlets. Timo Werner, in particular, has shown marked improvement in recent weeks and repaid his manager’s faith in him this week with a well-taken goal against Newcastle United.

Tuchel has already made discernible changes at Chelsea and has set up a tactical system with five players in attack and five in defense. The change in set-up has effectively made Chelsea immune to counter-attacks and has given the likes of Mason Mount and Timo Werner plenty of creative freedom in the final third. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James have also excelled in the new system and are making full use of Thomas Tuchel’s knowledge as a coach.

Mason Mount, in particular, has been given the role of a false nine by Tuchel and has an impressive 26 passes in the final third so far. Despite his purported struggles, Timo Werner has racked up five goals and five assists this season and seems to be undergoing a renaissance under the former Paris Saint-Germain coach.

The German manager has worked wonders with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in the past and often tweaks his formations to bring the best out of his young contingent. With Chelsea assembling an impressive core group of players under the age of 24 this season, Thomas Tuchel may well be the ideal choice to lead an intriguing transition and take the Blues into a new era.