The most valuable players at Chelsea who are 25 or younger

Chelsea have given the highest number of minutes to their academy graduates in the Premier League every season since 2019-2020. Last season, the numbers stood at 15,542 minutes. The squad underwent fresh changes during the summer of 2019 due to several departures and a transfer ban. The ban coincided with the returning loanees having had brilliant seasons at their respective clubs.

Mentioned below are the three most valuable players at the club below 25. These players' values are only going to increase, and the club have earmarked them for the long-term. These players have also been critical to the club's recent successes, and their trajectory looks like a positive one.

#3. Reece James (22) - Valued at £54 million

Burnley v Chelsea - Premier League

Reece James is a world-class player and a Cobham graduate, which endears him even more to the fanbase. James made his debut for the club in 2019 after a successful season on loan at Wigan Athletic. James has made 123 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and providing 18 assists as a right-wing-back. James can also play as a right centre-back and a midfielder.

James will have more assists if the club's forwards can finish the chances he creates. James is brilliant defensively and offensively and looks to get even better. The player is due for an improved contract at the club, and that should only increase his value.

#2. Kai Havertz (23) - Valued at £63 million

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United - Premier League

Kai Havertz came to prominence as one of the Bundesliga's best young talents at Bayer Leverkusen. The German signed for 'The Blues' during the 2020 summer transfer window and will go into this third season as a Chelsea player. Havertz has made 92 appearances for the club, scoring 23 goals and providing 14 assists.

Havertz has already had some big moments for the club, scoring the Champions League winning goal and the Club World Cup winning penalty. Initially signed as an attacking midfielder, Thomas Tuchel recently deployed him as a striker. Once Kai Havertz can nail down his position, it should help him develop further. There is plenty of talent and intelligence, and all that is needed is consistency.

#1. Mason Mount (23) - Chelsea's most valuable player at £67.5 million

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Mason Mount has been Chelsea's player of the year for two successive seasons and is a success story at the club. The homegrown talent went on two loans to Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County before making his debut for the club in 2019. He has made 159 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals and providing 31 assists, which is brilliant for a midfielder.

Mount, similar to Reece James, is a player that the club will bank on for several seasons to come. Predominantly he is a central midfielder who likes to attack from deep like Frank Lampard. He has played as part of the front three over the last year. But with Raheem Sterling's arrival, one would expect Mount to drop back into his midfield role, and based on the pre-season he is ready for what is yet to come.

