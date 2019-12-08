Chelsea target £100 million-rated Jadon Sancho and more: EPL Transfer news and roundup 8th December 2019

Jadon Sancho is in demand right now.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Premier League transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are the top stories for the day surrounding the Premier League.

Gabigol open to Liverpool move to play alongside Firmino

Flamengo star Gabigol, who is on loan from Inter, has opened up to the possibility of playing alongside Roberto Firmino at Liverpool. The Reds could meet Flamengo in the Club World Cup and while Gabigol is focused on the competition, he has hinted at being open to a move to Liverpool. He said,

“Firmino? He is a powerful striker and has been exceptional with Brazil. He’s a source of inspiration for me.”

“It would be a pleasure to play with him. Maybe we could have the opportunity with Brazil in the future, Liverpool is a team that everyone wants to play for. But at the moment it’s difficult to talk about it. My focus is totally on the Club World Cup.”

Wolves will sit down with Real Madrid to discuss Jesus Vallejo

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has claimed that the club will sit down with Real Madrid in order discuss about the future of Vallejo. The Spaniard has been on loan at Wolves since the beginning of the season but is far away from being one of the first choice players for the Portuguese at the Molineux.

As a result, there is a possibility of the loan deal being cancelled. Nuno said.

“He’s here and training every day. When the moment comes to have a decision, naturally we will have it. It has to involve all the parts: us, Jesus and Real Madrid. We have to sit down and figure out what’s best for all of us.”

Chelsea could target Jadon Sancho

Chelsea have had their transfer ban reduced and can now sign players in the January transfer window. As such, according to the Evening Standard, the Londoners are targeting Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, who is also a target for Liverpool.

The report claims that the Englishman has been a long-term target for the club but could cost them at least £100 million.