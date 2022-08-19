Chelsea target 'asks to be left out of squad' amid ongoing transfer saga: Reports

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana reportedly prefers not to play for the club while Chelsea hover around for his signature. The Frenchman has asked manager Brendan Rogers to leave him out of the squad for their upcoming clash against Southampton on Saturday, August 20.

The Athletic reported that following the player's wishes, the Foxes boss obliged and has left Fofana out of the matchday squad for their home game.

The Frenchman is a priority target for Chelsea. The Blues have already had two bids rejected for him and the player himself is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Rodgers had earlier hinted that he wouldn't hesitate in omitting Fofana from his squad if he felt that the player was not in the right frame of mind. He told The Guardian:

“Yes, 100%. If the players aren’t totally focused and committed to the club and being here, or for whatever reason just aren’t in the right mindset, that won’t help us. We have to ensure everyone is really focused in order for us to play the best game we can. I will always assess that after the sessions.”

Fofana has been impressive in the Leicester defense since signing for them from Saint-Etienne in 2020.

He was sidelined for the majority of the 2021-22 campaign due to a Fibula fracture and played just 12 matches across all competitions. However, he has started the current campaign quite strongly.

Chelsea are yet to table a third bid for the centre-back, which is likely to be a world-record £80 million.

CBS Golazo journalist Ben Jacobs reported that the west London club are going back and forth over the numbers and structures of the contract. They are hopeful that Leicester will agree to sell for a price short of £80 million, while Fofana will also try to push for a move on his end.

The Frenchman is believed to have been upset when the Foxes snubbed Chelsea's second bid for him. The two teams are set to clash on Saturday, August 27. Will Fofana be a Blues player by then?

West Ham United want to sign Chelsea midfielder

The Hammers have made six signings so far this summer, but aren't willing to stop at that.

talkSPORT reported that West Ham United are going to make a late attempt to bring Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the London Stadium.

The midfielder's versatile nature has also seen him employed at right-wing back on occasions where he has performed impressively. He started their last encounter against Tottenham Hotspur and played the entire 90 minutes, something he will be doing quite often this season.

It will be difficult for David Moyes' side to pull this one off, but they can certainly try.

