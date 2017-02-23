Chelsea target Franck Kessie dreams of playing for Manchester United

Chelsea failed to land the Ivorian despite making 30 million bid in January.

Franck Kessie: Sights set on Manchester United

What’s the story?

In an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta FC’s 20-year-old midfielder, Franck Kessie who has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer, has revealed that he would prefer a move to Manchester United over the current Premier League leaders.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with other European club’s like AS Roma, Paris Saint-Germain as well as Arsenal but it is believed that Antonio Conte is keen on signing the Atalanta No.19.

When asked about his future endeavours and the reports linking him Roma, Kessie, however, responded, "I did not hear any rumours around Roma, as I was at the Africa Cup of Nations and so focused only on playing. I like the Premier League and in particular Manchester United, the club I dream of playing for. Chelsea? That is also a big club, nobody would turn them down, but I dream of United."

Kessie signed for Atalanta in 2015 and spent the entirety of last season with AC Cesena. Chelsea failed to land the 20-year-old despite making £30 million bid for his services in the January transfer window.

In case you didn’t know...

Dubbed as the next Yaya Toure, Franck Kessie is currently enjoying a successful campaign with Serie A side, Atalanta. Kessie has managed to steal the limelight of other young stars in his team like, Mattia Caldara, Andre Conti, and Andrea Petagna.

With his impressive upper body strength, Kessie’s strengths lie in his physicality along with the ability to pick a pass. The Ivorian offers plenty – both in defence and attack with his late runs in to the final third.

His positional awareness and effortlessness on the ball and has been a regular starter under the club’s manager Gian Piero Gasperini. Kessie has notched up 7 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances for Atlanta this season.

The heart of the matter

Despite heavy interest from Antonio Conte and the Blues, Franck Kessie’s heart seems to be set on a move to Manchester United. Kessie’s statements in the press conference suggest a ‘come and get me’ plea for the Manchester United hierarchy. And with his impressive performances so far this season he could force the Red Devils into making a move for him in the summer.

Sportskeeda’s take

The 20-year-old Ivorian can be seen as a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick in United’s squad and can be effective alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera in Manchester United’s midfield.

Looking at the rate of his development, Franck Kessie is likely to garner plenty of interest in the summer. Let it be Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford, a move away from Atalanta looks inevitable at the moment. With his quality and skills, the midfielder can be a worthy addition to either club.