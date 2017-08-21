Chelsea target reveals he wants to leave current club

Antonio Conte will want to sign the player at any cost

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 21 Aug 2017, 16:04 IST

Antonio Conte will be desperate to end the transfer window on a high

2016 English Premier League champions Chelsea F.C. have had a turbulent start to the season, losing their first game to Burnley and narrowly edging out Tottenham, to win their second game.

Despite making notable purchases in the transfer window, Antonio Conte is reportedly still not satisfied and is inclined to continue the summer splurge in order to reinforce his side. The Blues have reportedly been put on alert once again, after their attacking target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has controversially stated that he would like to leave Dortmund, as per reports in The Sun.

The champions began the transfer window plagued by speculation over manager Antonio Conte's frustration with the club's lack of business in the transfer window. Chelsea subsequently signed Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger.

However, if the first 2 weeks of the season are anything to go by, Chelsea are far from settled and are visibly in dire need of another attacking player, with Eden Hazard yet to attain complete fitness.

Chelsea, along with Serie A giants AC Milan, had expressed interest in signing Aubameyang from Dortmund earlier this transfer window. However, neither club had reportedly made a concrete offer for the striker.

Dortmund's reluctance to sell their star striker prompted both clubs to pursue other targets, with Chelsea recruiting Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata while AC Milan splurged their funds on Andre Silva.

Aubameyang has been in the form of his life and was crowned the Bundesliga's leading goalscorer last season, finding the net 40 times in 46 appearances for Borussia Dortmund. With under 10 days left before the culmination of the transfer window, the Gabonese forward has put Chelsea and AC Milan on high alert once again, with his comments on Radio Montecarlo Italy.

When quizzed about his future, the 28-year old said

“I am still reflecting on whether I should leave or not. This club and these fans are incredible, but if I want to grow, I feel I need to leave"

Both, Chelsea and AC Milan are reportedly open to renewing their interest in the prolific striker, with the North London club allegedly leading the race, and an official offer for Aubameyang is supposedly forthcoming.

Aubameyang has established himself as one of the best strikers in world football. His proclivity to find the back of the net with astounding consistency, has put a giant bulls-eye on his back which will invariably attract attention from potential suitors.

Chelsea seem to be in dire need of fortification and Antonio Conte, backed by an astronomical transfer budget, could well make a move to bring Aubameyang to the Stamford Bridge. The striker will undoubtedly be an excellent addition, who will lend not just stability, but also teeth to Chelsea's attack.

The Gabon International has surprised the world with his remarks and has also ensured that the last bit of the summer transfer window will be witnessed with bated breath.