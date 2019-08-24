×
Chelsea: Three of their biggest problems this season

Vansh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
761   //    24 Aug 2019, 09:39 IST

The new coach Frank Lampard.
The new coach Frank Lampard.

Chelsea has had a lackluster start to their season. As expected by many, their young squad hasn't been able to take the Premier League by storm. They started with a 0-4 annihilation at Old Trafford followed by a heartbreaking loss in the UEFA Super Cup Final. Last weekend, Chelsea ended up with a draw against Leicester City.

After a decent preseason, Chelsea seem to have hit a roadblock as they look lost at the moment. Key players like Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi are out injured while players like Marcos Alonso and Pedro look out of form.

Here, we take a look at three of Chelsea's biggest problems that are hindering their success.

No cutting edge in frontline

Chelsea has been unable to find the perfect striker since Diego Costa's departure. Alvaro Morata was touted as the next leader of Chelsea's frontline but things failed to work out for some complicated reasons.

Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud haven't been capable of filling the void either. This season, Frank Lampard has taken the brave decision of handing the No.9 jersey to Tammy Abraham.

Another Missed Chance!
Another Missed Chance!

Abraham was one of the best players in the Championship last season. Moreover, his work-rate was also pretty high as he was seen continuously involved in the build-up play. As Morata left for Atletico Madrid this summer, Lampard decided to go ahead with Abraham as his lead striker.

Now, the problem with trusting young players is that it can take a while before they settle down. It seems that Abraham is experiencing the same problem to an extent.

While many may disagree, Chelsea were probably the better side in their games against Liverpool and Leicester City. Even against United, Chelsea managed to create some great chances that went abegging. The issue is that most of these chances have been wasted due to irresponsible finishing. At times, Giroud or Abraham have failed to finish tap-ins. Just like last season, Chelsea have an issue upfront and they must resolve it as soon as possible to stand a chance of doing well this season.


The Blues are yet to fill Diego Costa's shoes.
The Blues are yet to fill Diego Costa's shoes.
