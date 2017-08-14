Chelsea to fight it out with Manchester United for Mourinho's number one target and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 14th August, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 14 Aug 2017, 22:12 IST

A transfer battle between two of England's biggest clubs is on the cards

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on August 12, 2017:

Premier League

Chelsea to rival Manchester United for Ivan Perisic

The Mirror reports that Chelsea have entered the race for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic in what will be a blow to United's transfer plans. With the Red Devils hesitant to pay £48 million for the Croatian, Chelsea have made their way into the negotiations and are prepared to pay the required amount.

Antonio Conte believes that his side need cover in every position and Perisic can be used as a left winger and as a left fullback too. Along with Perisic, the Blues are also in talks with the likes of Joao Cancelo and Danny Drinkwater.

Manchester United set to trigger release clause of Sergi Roberto

FC Barcelona's resolve is all set to be tested yet again with Jose Mourinho being interested in Sergi Roberto. The Sun had revealed that the utility man, Roberto, has a release clause of just £36.5 million. Manchester United think that Roberto can be a good cover for the side with Jose Mourinho preparing his side for a title battle on all fronts. Juventus also remain interested in the 25-year old.

Newcastle United step up interest in Arsenal duo

Rafa Benitez is reportedly fuming because of the Magpies' lack of funds this summer and to appease him, owner Mike Ashley is ready to bid for Arsenal's Jack Wilshere and Lucas Perez.

The Spanish striker wants to leave Arsenal this summer and is available for around £10 million. Meanwhile, Jack Wilshere was left frustrated after being kept out of the first team squad against Leicester City despite being totally fit. The Sun understands that Wilshere might be again offloaded in another season long loan deal with Newcastle being one of the clubs interested in him.