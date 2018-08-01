Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea to get clarity on situation of €150 million-rated star

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
3.09K   //    01 Aug 2018, 00:01 IST

SS Lazio v FC Internazionale - Serie A
Enroute to Stamford Bridge?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Ponciroli, it is "plausible" for the Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, to head to west London.

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the hottest properties in world football at the moment and has attracted a lot of interest from the big boys in Europe for the past couple of transfer windows but Lazio have been able to hold onto their man, so far.

Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with the £134m-rated (€150m) Serbian.

While reports in Italy suggest Chelsea and Manchester City are showing interest in him as the transfer window draws to a close.

Serbia v Brazil: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Milinkovic-Savic played at the World Cup for Serbia.

Ponciroli, who works for magazine Calcio 2000, has now offered his take on Milinkovic-Savic.

And he’s suggested that where the 23-year-old’s future lies will become clearer if he does not appear at Lazio’s training camp today.

"I know that Chelsea is thinking about him seriously and it is a plausible track," Ponciroli told RMC Sport last night.

"If tomorrow he does not show up for medical visits, it means that his adventure in Lazio is over.”

"In Turin, there is a prestigious club with multiple trophies that has been dominating the scene for years. He’d have the opportunity to grow and improve until reaching full maturity.

"After three seasons in Rome, Sergej knows the Italian championship perfectly, he has settled and integrated in a big way, he has learned the language well."

"With top-quality teammates like Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and so forth, he could win the Scudetto, Coppa Italia and why not give an important contribution to triumph in the Champions League?"

"Juve always go far in that competition and if they were to win the most prestigious trophy, Sergej could even dream of the Ballon d’Or."

It remains to be seen if the Serbian midfielder decides to stay put in Italy or takes up a challenge with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Do you think Milinkovic-Savic is a good buy for Chelsea? Let us know in the comments section below.

"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
