Chelsea to pay €55 million for Isco, Pogba's transfer is now 'dead', Hakimi unsure about Bernabeu return and more: Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 15th January 2020

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Real Madrid transfer news roundup. We look at the biggest transfer news stories regarding Los Blancos making the headlines today, including a concrete update on Paul Pogba's rumoured January move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea ready to pay €55 million for Isco

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - Supercopa de Espana Final

Chelsea are ready to pay a sum close to €55 million to sign the Real Madrid playmaker Isco, reports El Desmarque. The Blues have lacked quality in their final third this season and are eying the Real Madrid ace to address that issue.

Manager Frank Lampard has the funds at his disposal if he can convince a player to join the Stamford Bridge outfit in January. Isco, 27 has been reduced to a bit-part player this season and is seeking a transfer move to resurrect his club and international career.

According to reports, Los Blancos chief Florentino Perez has no intention of letting Isco leave in January but a good offer from Chelsea could change his decision.

Hakimi not sure of returning to Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund v Inter: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Achraf Hakimi says he is torn by the idea of playing for either Borussia Dortmund or his parent club Real Madrid when his loan deal expires at the end of this season.

The Moroccan international had joined Dortmund at the start of 2018 season and has been an ever present figure in Lucien Favre's side since then. Hakimi has played 55 times for the Bundesliga side, scoring 9 and further assisting 13 goals.

The 21-year-old full back is aware that in 6 months he has to go back to Real Madrid but the defender is yet to make up his mind whether he wants to continue playing regular football for Dortmund or fight for his place at the Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane.

Speaking with Ruhr Nachrichten, Hakimi said:

“My heart is divided between Madrid and Dortmund."

“It is still six months until the summer, there are still a lot of games. What I can say is that right now I am very happy to be at Borussia Dortmund. I feel very comfortable.”

Real Madrid end their Pogba pursuit

Manchester United v Rochdale AFC - Carabao Cup Third Round

Real Madrid have cooled off their interest in Paul Pogba's transfer given his recent injury concerns at Manchester United, reports AS.

Los Blancos were very keen on signing the Frenchman in January and were even ready to pay the transfer fee demanded by the Red Devils.

However, the 26-year-old superstar has played very little football this season which has stopped Florentino Perez from sanctioning a January move for the former Juventus man.

Liverpool given warning over Mbappe's transfer

France v Moldova - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Liverpool have been warned about making any move for PSG's Kylian Mbappe next summer as the French striker is destined to join his 'dream club' Real Madrid, reports Daily Express.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital for some time now and if reports are to be believed, Los Blancos will make a concrete offer for the 20-year-old forward next summer.

Liverpool were interested in Mbappe's signature on the back of their new kit deal with Nike, however, Real Madrid look set to win this mega transfer battle and bolster their attack even more. Mbappe will most likely replace Gareth Bale at the Bernabeu next summer.

