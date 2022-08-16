Chelsea told to pay world-record fee to sign played hailed 'clear priority' - Reports

Chelsea will have to cough up a world-record transfer fee for a defender in order to sign Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana, as per journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs stated on his Twitter:

"(Chelsea) sources still refer to Fofana as a "clear priority" with no suggestion they'll walk away. But if they want him it's looking increasingly likely they'll have to pay well above market value and more than planned."

Chelsea are hoping to pay under £80 million for Fofana but Leicester are reluctant to sell for anything less than a world record fee.

Given the timing, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is concerned that it is too late in the window to find a viable replacement for the young Frenchman.

Leicester's stance on the situation holds comparisons to the way in which they sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United in 2019.

The English centre-back joined the Red Devils for a world record £80 million and Rodgers' side are pushing Chelsea to offer more than that.

Fofana joined Leicester in 2020 from Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne for £31.5 million and has become a key part of Rodgers' team.

A fibula fracture saw him miss a large chunk of last season, making 12 appearances.

He has since returned to the side, starting both of their opening games of the season against Brentford and Arsenal.

Following the 4-2 loss to the Gunners on August 13, Fofana was pictured waving goodbye to Foxes fans on his own.

This led to speculation that a departure to west London was set to ensue. He has five years left on his current deal at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea target Fofana becoming frustrated

Fofana wants the move

Jacobs also reports that Fofana is becoming frustrated with the situation regarding a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman wants the transfer but feels that Leicester's £80-£85 million valuation is pricing him out of the market.

Fofana is said to have told Rodgers and the board that he felt the Blues' second offer was a fair one and that he wanted to leave the club.

It is understandable that the French defender would want to make the jump to a UEFA Champions League contender.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Are Leicester pricing Wesley Fofana's out of a move to Chelsea? 🤔 "He wants to follow in the footsteps of a man that he idolises, Didier Drogba"Are Leicester pricing Wesley Fofana's out of a move to Chelsea? 🤔 "He wants to follow in the footsteps of a man that he idolises, Didier Drogba" 🔵Are Leicester pricing Wesley Fofana's out of a move to Chelsea? 🤔 https://t.co/D1I6zrkwEm

However, Leicester are in a precarious position with regard to the limited amount of time they have in securing a valuable replacement.

There has been little transfer activity at the King Power other than the signing of goalkeeper Alex Smithies from Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are big spenders in the window thus far, having signed the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling.

Thomas Tuchel's side have spent a huge £167.93 million so far.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett