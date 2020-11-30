Chelsea and Tottenham make their Premier League ambitions clear despite goalless draw

In the aftermath of Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard spent several minutes discussing which among the two teams is a real title contender this season.

"We are not even in the race so we are not a horse," Mourinho said, as quoted by Goal. "We are the small, young horse - a pony. We are just a pony, and you see the difference."

While the Portuguese was not forthcoming, Lampard was not flattering in his response.

"It’s Jose’s call to say it as he sees it from his end, but from the outside, they are top of the league, it’s very close at the top," the Chelsea boss said, as quoted by Goal.

Frank Lampard also talked about how Tottenham are title contenders because of their strengths in both attack and defence.

"If we’re contenders, then they have to be contenders. If you’ve got Harry Kane and Son in your team – Son has got nine goals, Harry’s got seven, they keep clean sheets well because of the organisation of their team – they would expect to be in the race," said Lampard.

🔵 Most clean sheets: Chelsea

⚪️ Fewest goals conceded: Spurs



Who is the Premier League's best defence right now? https://t.co/BadLWKXTyL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 29, 2020

Both Chelsea and Tottenham didn’t start the season as title contenders but, in truth, they’ve earned that right to be ambitious after their consistent run of form. Sunday’s game may have ended in a goalless draw but both teams showed why they could challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Under Mourinho, Tottenham have gained a new lease of life and are currently one of the most in-form teams in Europe. Spurs haven’t lost a league game since the opening day defeat against Everton and deservedly sit at the top of the Premier League table on goal difference.

Chelsea have also recovered from a poor start to the season by recording successive wins, which have propelled them to the top half of the Premier League table. Currently, the Blues sit in second place in the league table and can only get better.

Lampard’s side are unbeaten from open play in their last 14 games in all competitions and last tasted defeat almost three months ago.

Spurs have conceded fewer goals than any other team in the Premier League this season and have the joint-best goal difference.



Top of the league, just where José likes to be. 🔝



Squawka x @WrldSoccerShop pic.twitter.com/Y9mYQJUOvx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 29, 2020

Chelsea and Tottenham are bound to be among the teams competing for the title at the business end of the season. Manchester City may currently be struggling and Liverpool may be blighted by injuries, but both the London clubs are among the favourites to win the title.