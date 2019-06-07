Chelsea Transfer Ban: 3 young players who could step up for the Blues next season

Athul Boby FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 310 // 07 Jun 2019, 20:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea FC

Chelsea are facing a 2-window transfer ban by FIFA due to breach of regulations relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

With star player Eden Hazard set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer for Real Madrid , there will be a massive void to fill for the club. Gonzalo Higuain's stay at the club will also probably come to an end as Chelsea cannot make his move permanent due to the transfer ban. This could mean that Olivier Giroud will be the only experienced striker at the club next season as Alvaro Morata is looking to make his stay at Athletico Madrid permanent.

This could pave way for the youngsters at the club to take centre stage and cement their place in the team. It will be a difficult void to fill the void left by a great player such as Eden Hazard, so let us hope that these young players are up to the task.

So here are 3 young players who could step up for Chelsea next season:

#1 Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is a 20-year-old American footballer who was signed by Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in the last winter transfer window. He was sent back to Dortmund on loan till the end of the season to help them in the title race. He is an exciting young talent with a lot of potential and talent.

At the young age of 18, Pulisic had already managed to make 90 appearences for the Dortmund first team. This is no small feat for any teenager. He is one of the most talented football America has ever produced and is the current face of American football.

One of Pulisic’s main ability is his dribbling skill. In total, he recorded 81 dribbles this season in the Bundesliga. He also possess great pace and vision that makes him a great threat in the flanks. It is difficult to say whether he can replace Hazard or not. He definitely has all the qualities he needs. Only time will tell the rest as we wait to see Pulisic perform at Chelsea.

#2 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Advertisement

Callum Hudson-Odoi joined Chelsea in 2007.He came up the ranks of the youth teams and was promoted to the U23 side at the age of 16. He came into limelight when he scored 4 goals in 3 matches in the EFL trophy campaign. He was handed his first team debut in January 2018, when he came on as a substitute.

The winger was reportedly attracting interest from German club, Bayern Munich. Chelsea's assistant manager Gianfranco Zola later confirmed this interest. Multiple bids from Bayern were rejected even after Hudson-Odoi handed in a transfer request. In the end, he decided to continue at Chelsea.

He was a very important part of Chelsea's run in Europa League this season contributing 4 goals in 9 games. His season came to end when he picked up an Achilles injury.

He is a very talented player with the technical ability and physical attributes to reach the top of his game. He is blessed with pace, vision, and can run past defenders easily. He also has the ability to manipulate the ball the way he wants in one-on-one situations.

David Luiz has backed Hudson-Odoi to replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea. It will be interesting to see what happens when the Englishman returns for a new season.

#3 Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham was sent out on loan to Aston Villa in the Championship at the beginning of 2018-19 season. This loan move was planned so that he could get some valuable first-team experience.

He has been in very good form at Villa becoming the club's top scorer and also second highest scorer in the league with 26 goals. He played a very important part in Villa's promotion to the Premier League.

With Chelsea facing the transfer ban, they would have to promote some returning loanees to the first team. With only Olivier Giroud available as an experienced striker, this could be Abraham's chance to shine. He will have the chance to take a place in Chelsea's starting lineup if he impresses in his first couple of games.

If he is able to conjure up the same goal-scoring form he shown at Villa, then he could become a mainstay at Chelsea next season.