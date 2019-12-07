Chelsea transfer ban lifted, Xherdan Shaqiri to Galatasaray and more - Premier League Transfer News Round-up, December 7th 2019

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news for the day. Here are the top transfer stories for the day surrounding the Premier League and its biggest clubs, and with just weeks to go before the January transfer window is open, the rumour mill continues to churn. Without further ado, here are the main headlines from today’s news outlets. Chelsea’s ban lifted, Lampard granted £150m war chest?

The big news of the day is of course that Chelsea’s transfer ban has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. That means that the Blues are now free to sign new players again, after being unable to bring anyone in during the summer window (outside of already-signed players Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic).

Naturally then, the rumour mill is already spinning around regarding exactly how much Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will be given to spend, and The Telegraph is reporting that he’ll be granted a so-called war chest of around £150m.

The players they’re linking to the Blues? Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, Borussia Dortmund’s teenage superstar Jadon Sancho, as well as Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell and Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

It seems difficult to imagine that all of those players would move to Stamford Bridge in January, but it should be interesting to see exactly what kind of moves Lampard looks to make when the window opens.

Liverpool's Shaqiri to Galatasaray?

The Guardian is reporting that Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri could be on his way to Turkish side Galatasaray in January. The report doesn’t suggest a potential fee, but given that the Swiss star has barely featured for the Reds this season, it wouldn’t be an outright surprise to see him push for a move.

Rodgers inks new deal at Leicester

After seemingly hinting that he’d be interested in a move to Arsenal following Leicester’s win over Everton at the weekend, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has committed his future to the East Midlands side by signing a new deal that stretches all the way to 2025.

The BBC quotes the ambitious Northern Irishman as stating “I hope we can continue to break records, win some trophies, and ideally be in a healthy position in the table”.

Right now Leicester are the closest side to league leaders Liverpool in the hunt for the Premier League title, so it’s safe to say he’s already living up to the latter part of that quote. It could be possible that this new deal is the most important signing Leicester could’ve made going into the January window.

Haaland has a £17m release clause in his contract

It was stated in yesterday’s Sportskeeda transfer round-up that Manchester United target Erling Braut Haaland could be headed to Borussia Dortmund in a cut-price deal, but the Guardian is expanding on that today by suggesting that the reason the RB Salzburg striker could be available cheaply is that he has a £17m release clause in his contract.

The report suggests Dortmund are closest to landing the Norwegian, but given the United links simply won’t go away, it should be interesting to see if the youngster does make a move to the Premier League next month.

Crystal Palace in for Milan’s Borini

The Evening Standard is reporting that Crystal Palace have made contact with AC Milan regarding a move for striker Fabio Borini, who has made just two appearances for the Italian giants thus far in 2019/20. Boss Roy Hodgson is known to covet a striker after only being able to add Jordan Ayew – who was already at Selhurst Park on loan – in the summer.

Borini has played in the Premier League before – making over 100 appearances there during stints at Liverpool, Sunderland, Chelsea and Swansea – but with just 16 goals to his name during his time in England, it’s questionable whether he’d be the man to provide Palace with the goals they need right now.