Chelsea Transfer News: '£100m too cheap for Hazard', says Maurizio Sarri about possible summer transfer 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
170   //    09 Apr 2019, 19:59 IST

Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Premier League

What is the story?

According to the reports, Maurizio Sarri believes that £100 million price tag is too cheap for the Belgian sensation.


In case you didn't know...

Eden Hazard has been linked with the elite Spanish side, Real Madrid for a while now. A few reports have also claimed that the Belgian winger could make his move to Santiago Bernabeu this summer transfer window.

Only last night, Chelsea had a comfortable victory over their fellow London club, West Ham United. Having , Eden Hazard scored both goals to hand victory to The Blues.

The first goal of the match was a typical Hazard one, as he dribbled past a few Hammers defenders and finished the with a brilliant left-footed strike. With the win, Chelsea climbed up to third position in the Premier League points table. They have garnered 66 points from 33 matches as they are still in the race for the top four spots.


The heart of the matter...

In an interview with Sky Sports, Maurizio Sarri claimed,

"[£100 million] is too cheap; in this market, it's too cheap. We have seen in the last market window every price, I think. So I think it is really very hard to change Hazard with another player."

Later, the Italian also expressed his view on Radio 5 Live show,

"It's a disaster when a player like Eden decides to change team. It's very difficult to find another player at the same level because in the world there are only two or three players at the same level."

Sarri also added,

"We have to try something different [if he leaves], not find another Hazard. At this moment he is unique."

The 60-year-old Italian continued his lamentation over Hazard deal by saying,

"I cannot do anything [to keep him], because the club agrees with me, but if Eden wants to make another experience, it is very difficult to keep him, I think."
[We will try to persuade him] that we are trying to improve, to become one of the best teams in England, and as a consequence in Europe, but I think I have to respect his decision."

What is next?

Chelsea visit Slavia Praha in their first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday night.

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
