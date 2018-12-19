×
Chelsea transfer news: Chelsea to bid £70m for Real Madrid superstar, Barcelona eyeing move for Blues defender, and more - 19th December 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
1.14K   //    19 Dec 2018, 22:07 IST

Maurizio Sarri is searching for reinforcements
Maurizio Sarri is searching for reinforcements

Hello and welcome to the daily Chelsea transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Chelsea transfer news and rumours!

We are just a few days away from the commencement of the transfer season in January. Chelsea have been in the limelight for quite some time given Maurizio Sarri's intentions to bring new players on board.

Turning to the top stories for today, Chelsea are inching closer to an important transfer target they have been chasing for a long time. However, they will also have to battle Barcelona in order to hold on to one of their defenders.

That being said, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about Chelsea today.

#1 Chelsea to battle Arsenal for Cengiz Under

Chelsea will lock horns with Arsenal for Cengiz Under
Chelsea will lock horns with Arsenal for Cengiz Under

According to The Guardian, Chelsea will lock horns with Arsenal for AS Roma star Cengiz Under. Maurizio Sarri is searching for able reinforcements in January and the Turk is apparently said to be one of his potential targets.

Should Under choose Stamford Bridge, it would be the beginning of the end for Alvaro Morata at the club. The Spaniard's days will be all but numbered in the light of Under's arrival, given his lackadaisical performances up front.

AS Roma have valued their prized asset at £54 million.

#2 Barcelona make approach for Andreas Christensen

Barcelona want Andreas Christensen on loan in January
Barcelona want Andreas Christensen on loan in January
According to the Evening Standard, Barcelona have approached Chelsea regarding a loan deal for Andreas Christensen in January. The Denmark international has seen his playing time plummet since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri and is looking for a way out to resuscitate his faltering career.

Barcelona are also scouring the market for a defender to replace the injured Samuel Umtiti. Thomas Vermaelen has been getting game time in the absence of his teammate but the Catalans are unsure about continuing with him, given his struggle for form and fitness.

By signing Christensen in January, Barcelona aim to satisfy the FFP rules for season 2018/19.

Christensen, who recently signed a new contract at Chelsea until 2022, is currently valued at £40m.

#3 Chelsea to offer £70m for Isco

Isco has been on Chelsea's radar for ages
Isco has been on Chelsea's radar for ages

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco for ages and now it finally seems the club are ready to take concrete action in order to sign their target. The Blues are ready to offer £70m to Real Madrid for the Spaniard's services.

Time has been difficult to pass for Isco, who has been spending it mostly on the fringes following the appointment of new boss Santiago Solari. The playmaker is keen on exiting the club with no shortage of suitors lining up for his signature.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are ready to offer a £250000-a-week salary to Isco, who has made only 11 appearances for Real Madrid this term. The player could be signed in the first week of January itself, as the Blues plan to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

For more Chelsea transfer news and rumours, visit our Chelsea Transfer News page!

