Chelsea transfer news: Blues planning double swoop in January, defender set to leave for free, and more - 23rd December 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
436   //    23 Dec 2018, 20:51 IST

Maurizio Sarri wants reinforcements to mount a fresh title challenge in January
Hello and welcome to the daily Chelsea transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Chelsea transfer news and rumours!

Chelsea have been incessantly linked with various players prior to the commencement of the transfer window. The rumours of the Blues making marquee signings in January have intensified even further by the day.

Maurizio Sarri's men started the season with a bang, but they have lost their momentum as the season has progressed. Chelsea are currently sitting in the 4th place with 37 points from 18 games and their hunt for the title has now transformed into a close fight for a Champions League spot for the next season with Arsenal.

That being said, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about Chelsea today.

#3 Chelsea reject swap offer involving Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic

Chelsea have rejected a swap offer involving Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi
If reports from The Sun are to be believed, Chelsea have rejected a deal for Borussia Dortmund's highly-rated winger Christian Puisic that involved Calum Hudson-Odoi going in the other direction.

The 18-year-old youngster has shown tremendous potential and has been branded as a star for the future. But, with first-team chances looking bleak given the quality of the squad at the Stamford Bridge, Hudson-Odoi is said to be looking for an exit.

He has only appeared in the Europa League for Chelsea this season, having shown tremendous promise following his impressive displays.

Bayern Munich are rumoured to be the front-runners for his signature, even after Dortmund proposed a swap deal involving the two players.

Chelsea have been chasing Pulisic for months, having locked horns with league rivals Liverpool for his signature. Borussia Dortmund value the American international at £70m.

Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
