Chelsea transfer news: Real Madrid willing to offer two players for Chelsea star, Blues urged to drop striker chase, and more - 27th December 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
1.55K   //    27 Dec 2018, 20:34 IST

Chelsea moved up in the table following their win against Watford
Chelsea moved up in the table following their win against Watford

Hello and welcome to the daily Chelsea transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Chelsea transfer news and rumours.

Chelsea emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline on their trip to Watford in the mid-week, and with Arsenal dropping points away to Brighton, the Blues have now entered the top 4 in the Premier League table. Maurizio Sarri's men are currently placed 4th with 40 points from 19 games following their Boxing Day fixture.

However, the Italian boss is wary of Chelsea's weaknesses and is on the hunt for new faces who can help him mount a serious title challenge in January. The club has been linked with a host of attackers while dealing with constant reports of Eden Hazard willing to leave Stamford Bridge.

That being said, let's have a look at all the top stories concerning Chelsea today.

#1 Kovacic hints at Chelsea stay

Mateo Kovacic is in love with London and has hinted at a permanent stay
Mateo Kovacic is in love with London and has hinted at a permanent stay

Mateo Kovacic has successfully resurrected his career with a loan move to Chelsea, following his bit-part role at Real Madrid. The Croatian is getting much more minutes under his belt in contrast to what he got at the Santiago Bernabeu and has hinted at making his loan deal permanent at the end of the season.

When asked about his views on how his move to the Blues has panned out, Kovacic said,

"I think it was the most important thing I did for now in my career. It was a step I wanted a lot, I wanted to come here. I say thank you to my previous club, to Chelsea as well, who wanted me a lot. I am enjoying it and I like it a lot here. For now, I am happy here."

“The city is amazing, the club is one of the best in the world, and my team-mates are great. I need to respect my previous club, Real Madrid. I can imagine myself staying here, but I have a contract I need to respect, and that is what I will do.”

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Mateo Kovačić Chelsea Transfer News
