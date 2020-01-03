Chelsea Transfer News: Aston Villa interested in signing Michy Batshuayi on loan

Jan 03, 2020

Michi Batshuayi

Aston Villa are interested in taking Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan for the rest of the season, Sky Sports reports. The Villains are worried that Wesley, their striker who picked up an injury against Burnley, might be out for the rest of the season. As such, they have enquired about the availability of Batshuayi on loan.

During Aston Villa’s game against Burnley, Wesley injured his knee after an unfortunate collision with Ben Mee. The Brazilian had to be stretchered off and the Villains fear that he might have picked up a knee ligament injury. Aston Villa are currently waiting for the results of the scan, and in the meanwhile, have stepped up the efforts to get a replacement.

Batshuayi unlikely to leave in January

Aston Villa were already looking to make attacking additions in January, but have now added zeal to their efforts, informing their contacts that they need a striker on loan. However, it is unlikely that Batshuayi will leave the Blues in the winter. The Belgian has scored five times in 18 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season. However, he has started only twice. Despite that, Batshuayi wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and is determined to battle it out for a place in the team.

On the other hand, Wesley was in a good run of form before he picked up the injury. He joins Tom Heaton on the sidelines as Villa’s injury list continues to pile up. The English goalkeeper also had to be stretchered out against Burnley, with a suspected knee problem, while Jed Steer is also out injured.

The Villains are currently 17th in the Premier League, just one point clear of the drop zone. Aston Villa desperately need attacking additions to escape from the relegation battle.

