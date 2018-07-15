Chelsea Transfer News: Eden Hazard favoured to join Spanish giants in £150 million deal, Barcelona plot player plus cash offer for Chelsea Starlet, and more - July 14, 2018

Akshaj Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST News 30 // 15 Jul 2018, 00:33 IST

Has Eden Hazard's time at Chelsea come to an end?

Chelsea have picked up some pace in the last couple of days as they got rid of former boss Antonio Conte and have followed it up by revealing their next manager along with a signing on Saturday morning.

The Chelsea players and fans were dismayed by the sacking of Conte and thanked him for his commitment and service to the club but similarly are looking forward to the future under the guidance of a new man in charge as they will look to carry on the winning tradition and achieve silverware next season.

On that note, here are the top transfer stories of the day pertaining to Chelsea:

Blues unveil Maurizio Sarri and Jorginho

Benvenuto!!!

New signings Maurizio Sarri and Jorginho have officially arrived at Chelsea from Napoli in a deal reported to be worth £57 million, according to The Guardian. After weeks of stress and disagreements, the duo were revealed on Saturday and were welcomed by both the club and the fans alike.

Sarri has signed a three contract with the Blues, replacing countryman Antonio Conte at the helm. This was later succeeded by the arrival of Jorginho, who becomes the first signing of the summer for Chelsea.

The Italian midfielder has been captured for a fee of €60 million and has signed a five contract at Stamford Bridge. He has been assigned the number 5 shirt and expressed his delight on sealing his switch to West London as he looks onward to the challenges that await him in England.

Jorginho said, ‘I am absolutely ecstatic to be here at Chelsea. It is not easy to become part of such a big team so I am very, very happy. I am excited to play in such an intense league, for a team that gives everything to play and win.’

Sarri's arrival could boost the transfer activity as the 59 year old is keen on reuniting with his former players and has eyed several top class players in his quest of rebuilding Chelsea and taking them back to the top of English football.

Meanwhile, Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola is expected to join the backroom staff and serve as the assistant to Maurizio Sarri with the Italian's last managerial stint being at Birmingham City in 2017.