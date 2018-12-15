Chelsea transfer news: Blues defender wanted by Premier League clubs, Sarri wants £30m striker, and more - 15th December 2018

Maurizio Sarri is in search of a striker

Hello and welcome to the daily Chelsea transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Chelsea transfer news and rumors!

Maurizio Sarri has made no secret of his desire to improve his squad by signing new players in the upcoming transfer window. In adherence to his requirements, the Blues have been linked with several players in recent times.

Without further ado, let's have a look at what the rumor mill has churned out about Chelsea today.

#1 Cesc Fabregas fuels Chelsea exit speculation

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas has cut a frustrating figure at Chelsea after being restricted to the fringes under Maurizio Sarri. He admitted his frustration at the lack of playing time and being overlooked for important games at the club.

“I know what my role is. Unfortunately, it's not the one I want.

“I'm keeping it professional as usual. I'm always trying to do my best, in the conditions, playing with the youngsters, playing with the first team, even though this year I still haven't played with the full, full first team one game."

“But, I'm trying to do what I can. It's a difficult situation for me, obviously. I'm playing the cups and the Europa League. I don't give up. I'm not someone who you'll see complaining or not giving his all because of that."

“I'll always be there showing my face when needed and if the time comes the time comes. We'll see what happens.”

#2 Gary Cahill chased by Premier League clubs

Chelsea defender has fallen down the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri and is looking for a way out of the club. According to Sky Sports, the Englishman isn't short of suitors lining up for his signature.

Fulham are said to be in the driver's seat in the race for the 32-year-old defender, viewing him as the perfect solution to their defensive woes and as a catalyst in their bid to avoid relegation.

West Ham and Southampton are also said to be interested in the English international, who has appeared only seven times in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

#3 Maurizio Sarri keen on signing Bournemouth's Calum Wilson

According to Express, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is interested in signing Bournemouth striker Calum Wilson as an alternative striker for misfiring strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

Wilson has scored eight goals and five assists in 15 league games for Bournemouth. Sarri is confident about signing the Englishman with a £30m bid in January.

However, Cherries boss Eddie Howe has said that he intends to hold on to his striker amidst reports linking him with a move to the Stamford Bridge.

"Callum is focusing on his football and we are not anticipating losing any players in January we don’t want to," Howe said.

"He seems very happy, he has a spring in his step, he is buzzing around the training ground and there is a very good feel about him."

