Chelsea Transfer News: Blues eyeing Barcelona star despite transfer ban

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

What’s the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet Marca, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, despite their transfer ban.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are also interested in securing the services of the Brazilian, which can make a potential deal even more difficult for Chelsea.

In case you didn’t know…

Coutinho remains the most expensive signing in Barcelona's history, but the Brazilian's consistent poor displays have failed to justify the hefty sum the Blaugrana paid for him in January 2018. The 26-year-old started well initially at the Camp Nou but struggled to make an impact and earn the trust of the Blaugrana faithful in the recently concluded campaign.

The Brazilian playmaker managed just 11 goals and five assists in 54 appearances in all competitions in the 2018-19 campaign. Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is yet to trust the player completely, and the arrival of Frenkie de Jong could make Coutinho's life more difficult at the Camp Nou.

Moreover, the fans were not to happy with the lacklustre displays of the Brazilian and made their frustration clear in recent months.

However, Chelsea are interested in the former Liverpool star to repalce Eden Hazard, who ended the campaign on a high by helping Chelsea win the Europa League. The Belgian is reportedly getting closer to a move to Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

The Blaugrana hierarchy realizes that Coutinho has failed to live up to the expectations of the club and want to offload the player in the summer.

According to the report, Chelsea are interested in securing the services of the Brazilian star as they seek players who can replace Hazard. Coutinho performed well during his time in the Premier League with Liverpool. However, the Blues have been handed a transfer ban by the FIFA and can't sign any player unless the ban is lifted.

United and PSG are also keeping tabs on Coutinho's situation at Barcelona, but they are yet to make an offer for him.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen where Coutinho plays his football next season.