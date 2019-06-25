×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea Transfer News: Blues have just one week to make bid for Real Madrid star

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
863   //    25 Jun 2019, 14:09 IST

Where does Mateo Kovacic's future lie?
Where does Mateo Kovacic's future lie?

What's the story?

Chelsea have just one week to decide if they want to complete the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid. The London club will not be able to sign any player due to the FIFA sanction imposed on the club. However, the London-based club can sign Mateo Kovacic, because the midfielder is already registered with the club on loan.

In case you didn't know

Chelsea signed the Croatian midfielder on a one-year loan deal in the summer of 2018. The Croatian had a decent first campaign as he made 32 appearances for the club in the Premier League. He failed to score any goal and only got two assists but he does have the quality to be an asset for any team.

Heart of the matter

Real Madrid has spent handsomely on new signings in the current transfer window. Now the Madrid giants are looking to sell some of their players to raise funds. One of the outgoings can be Kovacic, but Real Madrid won't allow him to go for cheap. According to AS, the Spanish giants want a figure of around €50 million for the midfielder.

Chelsea has less than a week to decide if they want to sign Kovacic but they are in a tricky situation. Maurizio Sarri left the club for Juventus and Chelsea is currently without a manager. So it remains to be seen if the new manager would fancy the Croatian in his squad.

If Chelsea fails to complete the deal in the given time, Kovacic and Real Madrid would have to look at other destinations. One of those destinations can be Inter Milan, where the Croatian had impressed as a youngster.

What's next?

Real Madrid has a huge squad, so they must trim the squad by selling or loaning a few players. It would be interesting to see if they loan or sell Kovacic.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Mateo Kovačić Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon explains why Eden Hazard will join Los Blancos but won't come cheap
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Eden Hazard’s  transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid to be official within hours
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star joins Chelsea on a season-long loan
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: 3 reasons why Eden Hazard might win the award with Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Hazard approach made just hours after the appointment of Zidane, Real Madrid looking at Chelsea midfielder and more | March 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
What does the future have in store for Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos are preparing a new bid of £106 million for Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Twist in Hazard transfer saga, Blues target wants move, and more - 25th November 2018
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Update on Chelsea transfer ban, Midfielder focussed on Chelsea amid Real Madrid rumours and more | March 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Hazard to Real Madrid: Emerson talks about the Belgian's WhatsApp group exit after Chelsea departure
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us