Chelsea Transfer News: Blues interested in signing Brighton defender Lewis Dunk

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Chelsea are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk for a reported £50 million fee, as per latest reports from The Times.

The Blues have had their share of problems at the back under new boss Frank Lampard, having registered just five clean sheets in the Premier League all season. They've been particularly shaky during set-pieces and counter-attacks, besides the usual lapses in concentration.

Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and the rest of the centre-halves haven't quite stepped up to the plate thus far, leaving their club with no option but to look at the market for quality improvement. Chelsea have been monitoring a host of centre-backs across the globe, with most prominence in the checklist given to academy product Nathan Ake.

Dunk is another emerging defender in the league, courtesy his positional intelligence, awareness, sharpness and no-nonsense nature. He's been a loyal servant for the Seagulls ever since he started his senior career, but a tempting deal from the West Londoners could force him to shift parties.

Besides, Chelsea, who face-off against Newcastle next weekend, have also been linked with a variety of forwards such as Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner and Moussa Dembele.

