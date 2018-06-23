Chelsea Transfer News: Blues on the brink of signing Juventus Star, New Boss expected to raid former club and More - June 23, 2018

Here is a look at all of the day's top transfer rumours, stories and updates related to Chelsea Football Club.

Rugani is edging closer on a switch to England

If there was ever a race to be contested among the Premier League top six when it came to signing new players, Chelsea would be lagging behind in it and be at the bottom of that list.

Over a month has passed since the transfer window has been opened but the Blues have been very inactive thus far. External factors such as Roman Abrahamovic's legal issues may have affected the club and all excuses from the Board has been irrelevant since it has caused an unrest among players and fans alike.

On that note, here are the top transfer stories of the day pertaining to Chelsea:

Blues reach agreement for Daniele Rugani deal

Chelsea and Juventus have agreed upon terms for the transfer of Daniele Rugani to West London, reports the Daily Star. The defender will cost £31 million with add-ons and looks set to become the first signing of the summer for the Blues.

Rugani is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in Italian football. His impressive performances at the club level over the last few seasons rewarded him with a call-up to the Italian national team in 2016 and has represented the Azzurri seven times in his career thus far.

The 23-year-old voiced his frustration at a lack of playing time at Juventus last season as he was able to make just 22 appearances in the league last season. Rugani will be an ideal fit in the Chelsea lineup and a perfect upgrade on the ageing Gary Cahill, who endured a disastrous 2017/18 campaign.

Maurizio Sarri is likely to become the next manager of Chelsea and he knows Daniele Rugani very well from his time in Empoli as the center-back enjoyed a successful two-year spell under the former Napoli boss.