Chelsea Transfer News: Blues to sign €80 million Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper in world record deal

Sourav Mahanty
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
611   //    08 Aug 2018, 21:18 IST

Athletic Club v Real Madrid - La Liga
Chelsea are poised to break the world record by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga for €80 million

What's the rumour?

After missing his second straight day of training, it has become quite clear that Thibaut Courtois to leave Chelsea this summer for Real Madrid. With just one year left on his contract, Chelsea is also willing to let the Belgian goalkeeper leave now rather than lose him for free next summer as reported by Sky Sports.

But with only two days left in the English transfer window, Chelsea have been left scrambling for a suitable replacement for Courtois. And the club the might end up in an ugly situation if they do not act quickly and sign a world class goalkeeper.

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Courtois has refused to train with Chelsea in order to force a move to Real Madrid

In case you didn't know...

Now reports have emerged in Spain that suggest that Chelsea are about to shake up the transfer market and sign up one of the best goalkeepers in the world in the form of Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

While it will be extremely hard to replace a goalkeeper like Courtois, but it can be said that Arrizabalaga is a great replacement for the Belgian. Since his debut for Athletic Bilbao in 2016, Arrizabalaga has become one of the most highly regarded goalkeepers in Europe and was at one point, Real Madrid's main transfer target before signing a new deal at Bilbao according to Sky Sports.

Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club - La Liga
Kepa Arrizabalaga is on the cusp of becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in history

The heart of the matter

Athletic Bilbao are not expected to entertain any offers for their star goalkeeper, but their exists a €80 million release clause in Arrizabalaga's contract that Chelsea might be able to exploit. They will also have no problem in doubling the wages that he currently earns at Bilbao which will certainly tempt Arrizabalaga into leaving.

Rumour Probability: 9/10

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have already agreed to a deal with Athletic Bilbao and if The Mirror is to be believed, the 23-year-old goalkeeper was seen arriving at Madrid airport from where he expected to leave for London next morning. As of now, it seems that it is only a matter of time before Arrizabalaga is a Chelsea player.

Athletic Club v Real Madrid - La Liga
Arrizabalaga is touted as one of the best goalkeepers in the world

What's next?

There was a cloud of uncertainty over Stamford Bridge as underwhelming names like Jack Butland and Sergio Rico were being linked to the club by Reddit. But now there is a sense of optimism surrounding the club as the supporters believe that a move for Kepa Arrizabalaga might be on the cards for the Blues.

There are very few players on the planet that can replace Thibaut Courtois between the posts. Kepa Arrizabalaga is certainly one of them. All Chelsea have to do now is go out and break the bank for him.

Sourav Mahanty
CONTRIBUTOR
