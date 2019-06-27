Chelsea Transfer News: Blues set to sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic permanently

Chelsea is expected to complete the signing of Mateo Kovacic

What's the story?

Chelsea are set to sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic on a permanent deal.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea are still waiting to learn the result of their appeal against the transfer ban imposed on them by UEFA. The transfer of Mateo Kovacic, though, will be allowed by the UEFA after the 25-year old played on loan at the Stamford Bridge last season. Kovacic made 51 appearances across all competitions for the Blues last season.

Kovacic had been touted for a move away from Real Madrid after the arrival of a number of new signings at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Croatian is the first player of this century to win four European titles in four seasons (3 consecutive Champions league with Real Madrid, and 1 Europa League with Chelsea).

The heart of the matter

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to make their second signing of the season with Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic moving to Stamford Bridge. The report states the Blues will pay the Spanish giants a transfer fee of €50 million, including add ons.

Kovacic, who joined Real Madrid from Inter Milan in 2015, had been part of the Los Blancos side that won three consecutive Champions League title. He made a total of 110 appearances for Los Blancos. He also won 2 Club World Cups, 2 UEFA Super Cups, 1 Spanish Super Cup and 1 La Liga title during his time in Madrid.

What's next?

Chelsea will start their preseason in Japan as they face Kawasaki Frontale, Reading and RB Salzburg. The Blues will face Barcelona on the 23rd of July in the Rakuten Cup.

Real Madrid is expected to clear out few more players from their squad following the arrival of 6 new faces at the Santiago Bernabeu this transfer window.