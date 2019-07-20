×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea transfer news: Chelsea starlet Daishawn Redan joins Hertha Berlin

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
72   //    20 Jul 2019, 07:50 IST

Daishawn Redan had been a prolific scorer for the Chelsea youth sides.
Daishawn Redan had been a prolific scorer for the Chelsea youth sides.

What's the story?

Chelsea starlet Daishawn Redan is set to move to the Bundesliga on a permanent basis, after the club reached an agreement with Hertha Berlin.

In case you didn't know...

Daishawn Redan joined Chelsea from Ajax in the summer of 2017. The teenager progressed through the Chelsea youth system and was part of the side that won the FA Youth Cup final in his first season.

The Netherlands youngster was also part of the U-17 European championship and has 52 caps and 42 goals for the Dutch youth sides.

The striker scored an impressive 10 goals in 22 appearances for the Premier League 2 Division One.

The hear of the matter

Hertha Berlin have officially announcthe signing of highly-rated Chelsea starlet Redan. The 18-year-old will join the Bundesliga side on a long-term deal.

Hertha Berlin legend and general manager Michale Preetz reacted to the signing of the talented striker, remarking:

Daishawn is quick, powerful and is exactly the kind of player we want. He has a lot of potential and considering his age, we are now in the best position in the transfer market,

Redan is excited at the prospect of playing in the Bundesliga. He too, opened up after the completion of his move. He pronounced:

I’m happy that the transfer to Hertha BSC has now gone through. I can’t wait to get underway!
Advertisement

The Dutch striker will play for the U-23 side first before joining Ante Covic and the senior team.

What's next?

Hertha Berlin have already started pre-season with victories against Eintracht Braunschweig, Karlsruher and a loss against Erzgebirge.

The German side will now face Bochum and Fenerbahce before travelling to England to face West Ham United and Crystal Palace. Hertha Berlin will start their Bundesliga on 17 August against defending champions Bayern Munich.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Chelsea Hertha BSC Football Chelsea Transfer News
Advertisement
Capital Punishment; Hertha Berlin continues to frustrate Bayern
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Hertha Berlin open talks with Reds over midfielder 
RELATED STORY
Hertha Berlin announce €125m investment
RELATED STORY
Covic to succeed Dardai at Hertha Berlin
RELATED STORY
Celtic's Boyata agrees to join Hertha Berlin
RELATED STORY
Eintracht will show a 'different side' against Chelsea, says Hutter
RELATED STORY
Dardai to leave Hertha Berlin at the end of the season
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich, Chelsea or PSG - where next for Allegri?
RELATED STORY
Eintracht's 6-1 loss ahead of Chelsea clash 'not normal' - Hutter
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Eintracht fans shut down Leicester Square ahead of Chelsea clash
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug BAY HER 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hertha BSC
17 Aug BOR AUG 07:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg
17 Aug BAY PAD 07:00 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn
17 Aug WOL KOL 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Köln
17 Aug WER FOR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
17 Aug FRE MAI 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Mainz 05
17 Aug BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
18 Aug EIN HOF 07:00 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim
18 Aug UNI RB- 09:30 PM Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us