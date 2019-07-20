Chelsea transfer news: Chelsea starlet Daishawn Redan joins Hertha Berlin

Daishawn Redan had been a prolific scorer for the Chelsea youth sides.

What's the story?

Chelsea starlet Daishawn Redan is set to move to the Bundesliga on a permanent basis, after the club reached an agreement with Hertha Berlin.

In case you didn't know...

Daishawn Redan joined Chelsea from Ajax in the summer of 2017. The teenager progressed through the Chelsea youth system and was part of the side that won the FA Youth Cup final in his first season.

The Netherlands youngster was also part of the U-17 European championship and has 52 caps and 42 goals for the Dutch youth sides.

The striker scored an impressive 10 goals in 22 appearances for the Premier League 2 Division One.

The hear of the matter

Hertha Berlin have officially announcthe signing of highly-rated Chelsea starlet Redan. The 18-year-old will join the Bundesliga side on a long-term deal.

Hertha Berlin legend and general manager Michale Preetz reacted to the signing of the talented striker, remarking:

Daishawn is quick, powerful and is exactly the kind of player we want. He has a lot of potential and considering his age, we are now in the best position in the transfer market,

Redan is excited at the prospect of playing in the Bundesliga. He too, opened up after the completion of his move. He pronounced:

I’m happy that the transfer to Hertha BSC has now gone through. I can’t wait to get underway!

The Dutch striker will play for the U-23 side first before joining Ante Covic and the senior team.

What's next?

Hertha Berlin have already started pre-season with victories against Eintracht Braunschweig, Karlsruher and a loss against Erzgebirge.

The German side will now face Bochum and Fenerbahce before travelling to England to face West Ham United and Crystal Palace. Hertha Berlin will start their Bundesliga on 17 August against defending champions Bayern Munich.