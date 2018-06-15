Chelsea Transfer News: David Luiz bid rejected, Blues keen on Juventus defender and More - June 15, 2018

Here is a round-up of Today's top transfer rumours, stories and updates related to Chelsea Football Club.

Akshaj Sinha ANALYST Rumors 15 Jun 2018, 23:16 IST

The same old story continues for Chelsea this offseason as a lack of progress and high inactivity leave the club stranded in unwanted circumstances. Owner Roman Abrahamovic is still facing legal issues with respect to his VISA as he is not allowed to work in England with an Israeli passport.

Meanwhile, Maurizio Sarri's appointment could happen soon as Chelsea and Napoli look to have finally arrived at some sort of mutual agreement.

On that note, here are the top transfer stories of the day pertaining to Chelsea:

Blues dismiss Luiz offer from rivals

Luiz suffered an injury-plagued last campaign

Chelsea straight away rebuffed a £17.6 million bid from Arsenal for centre-back David Luiz, according to The Metro. The Brazilian has only one year left on his contract and was a bit part player last season as he was sidelined for the majority of last season.

Luiz missed out on Brazil's World Cup squad and was close to leaving Stamford Bridge earlier in the year when Chelsea tried to push a swap deal through with Arsenal for Olivier Giroud in January.

The 31-year-old was able to make only 10 appearances before missing out the rest of the campaign through injury. Luiz excelled in his first season following a return from Paris Saint Germain in 2016 for his second stint at the club and was a crucial component of Antonio Conte's lineup as the Blues clinched their fifth Premier League title.

Meanwhile, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery is looking to bolster his defense with new recruitments and it is believed that the Gunners could return with an improved second bid.

Chelsea preparing a move for Rugani

Could Chelsea tempt Rugani to Engl

Chelsea are ready to pursue Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, The Mirror claims. The Italian becomes the second center back to feature in the Blues transfer targets after Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic.

Rugani's contract in Turin runs until 2021 and he is estimated to be available for a £20 million price tag. The 23-year-old joined Juventus in 2013 but became a regular first team player following his return from a successful two-year loan spell with Empoli and has represented The Bianconeri 67 times in his career.

Last season, the centre-back made 22 appearances in Serie A scoring two goals while averaging 3.7 clearances and 2.3 long balls per game with an impressive pass completion rate of 91%.

Chelsea will need to reinforce the backline for next season after the dismal season Gary Cahill had last campaign. Daniele Rugani will be a good fit since he is young, an excellent passer and good in the air, available at an affordable price range with the tight transfer budget they will have, allowing them the room to spend the money on more signings.

Chelsea Win Race for Maatsen

Maatsen (L) in action for Netherlands U16

Chelsea are on course to make their first signing of the summer as PSV Eindhoven wonder-kid Ian Maatsen is on the verge of a sealing a move to England, as per the Metro UK.

The 16-year-old is regarded for his versatility, possessing the ability to play both as left back and also a central defender. He has been compared to former Chelsea young sensation Nathan Ake, who made his way up through the ranks in West London and cemented himself as a starter for Bournemouth last campaign.

PSV tried to convince Maartens to stay in Eindhoven and sign a contract extension but the teenager declined on the new terms. However, the Dutch club will get a training allowance of €110,000 fee and reserve the rights to earn any compensation as a cut of his future transfer fee if he were to leave Chelsea.