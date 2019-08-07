Chelsea Transfer News: David Luiz pushing for Arsenal move

David Luiz is intent on a deadline-day move to Arsenal

What's the story?

As per reports in French sports daily L’Équipe, Chelsea defender David Luiz is pushing for a move to fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal need a defensive reinforcements after French defender Laurent Koscielny left the club recently for Bordeaux. The 33-year-old captained the club last season and with his departure, the Gunners need to bolster their defence for the upcoming season.

Earlier in May, Chelsea announced the contract extension of Luiz, who committed himself with the club until 2021. Chelsea could not sign any player in ongoing transfer window because of the transfer-ban the club is facing.

Hence, Luiz was considered to be an integral part of Frank Lampard's defence next season.

The heart of the matter

However, as per various reports, Luiz has now taken a U-Turn and is seeking to force a move to London rivals Arsenal. The Gunners' new technical director Edu and Luiz are both linked to football agent Kia Joorabchian, and this is said to have been a major instigator for the decision taken by the Brazilian defender.

Luiz also missed his training session with Chelsea today as he is looking for a move away from the club. The 32-year-old was instrumental in Chelsea's defence last season as he appeared 50 times across all competitions for the club.

Despite being a genuine defender, Luiz could also fit in as a defensive midfielder. His physicality, ability to play the ball from the back and presence in set-pieces will be useful for any team he plays for. With a fragile defence in place, Arsenal would benefit from the services of the Brazilian.

What's next?

Chelsea would miss Luiz if they are forced to sell him to Arsenal. They would then require the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen to step up in the absence of the Brazilian.