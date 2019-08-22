Chelsea Transfer News: Davide Zappacosta completes loan move to AS Roma

Reading v Chelsea - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the story

AS Roma have announced the signing of Italian international Davide Zappacosta from Chelsea on a six-month loan deal with an option to extend it until the end of the season.

In case you didn't know...

Zappacosta has been a peripheral figure at Chelsea since joining the club from Torino in the summer of 2017. Despite impressing under Antonio Conte in his debut season, Zappacosta spent the majority of the 2018/19 campaign on the bench under the tutelege of Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian full-back has thus far made 52 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring twice. Zappacosta will be joining Roma after Chelsea extended his contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2022.

The heart of the matter

Roma have completed the signing of Zappacosta on an initial six-month loan deal from Chelsea. The Italian outfit have the option to extend the loan deal until the end of the current campaign.

The Italian will be reuniting with Gianluca Petrachi, who was the sporting director of Torino during Zappacosta's time at the Turin-based club. Petrachi was delighted after securing the signing of the full-back. He said,

"I am happy to welcome Zappacosta back to my team.

"Compared to the player I enjoyed in Turin, today Rome finds a professionally and technically more mature guy thanks to the important experience abroad. I am certain that Davide will be able to make a significant contribution during the course of the season."

In his first interview as a Roma player, Zappacosta said,

"The feelings are very positive. I am very happy to have arrived here after a particular year, starting from a square like this is very stimulating, I can't wait to start working with my new companions."

What's next

AS Roma will start their Serie A campaign at home on Sunday against Genoa.