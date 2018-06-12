Chelsea Transfer News: Hazard remarks on Chelsea future, Blues interested in Barcelona Star and more - June 11, 2018

Hazard has been vocal about his stay in London

The search for a new manager looks set to have met some sort of a destination for Chelsea as Maurizio Sarri once again emerged as the favorite with a deal expected to be struck in the coming days.

But, Chelsea have made no major push or effort in their quest for new signings as links and rumors with different players has always ended up in a standstill whereas their league rivals have claimed an upper hand and gone ahead of the Blues in their preparations for next season.

Hazard demands transparency on Conte future

Conte still has a year remaining on his contr

Chelsea have been very inactive this offseason and this has met with the concerns of superstar Eden Hazard. The Belgian is keen on knowing about the managerial future and the transfer business of the club with respect to new signings as per the reports of Sky Sports.

Previously, Hazard had stated his intentions of leaving the club if Antonio Conte was to remain in charge next season. The 27-year-old is interested in knowing the type of players that could arrive in the summer and this may play a huge factor in determining his future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea must do everything in their capacity to hang on to Eden Hazard if the club wishes to return to the summit of the Premier League as well as challenging for silverware in other competitions next season. The Blues cannot afford to lose their prized asset especially with the likely arrival of a new manager.

Hazard is solely focused on the World Cup at the moment but is also absorbed with the activity surrounding the club and the Board needs to ensure that their Ace remains happy which could mean that he might potentially stay in England for another year since he is the Nucleus of the team and their success.

Blues enter the race for Barcelona goalkeeper

Cillessen is available for a move away from Catalonia

Thibaut Courtois' future in West London remains hazy with only one year remaining on his contract and a possible move to Real Madrid. This has opened doors for Chelsea to start their hunt for a potential new goalkeeper and after being linked with Alisson Becker, next in line is Barcelona number two Jasper Cillessen, TalkSport claims.

Following a move from Ajax in 2016, Cillessen has found opportunities hard to come by in the last two seasons in Spain. Last season, the Dutchman was able to play only 11 games last season, with the majority of those appearances coming in the Copa del Rey as Barca cruised to their fourth consecutive Cup triumph.

However, Chelsea will have to compete with domestic rivals Liverpool to land the signature of Cillessen since he is available at a cut-price and bargain of a deal. The 29-year-old has been the backup for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and it looks impossible that the German can be displaced from his throne.

Guaranteed first team football from foreign clubs will certainly tempt Jasper Cillessen to engage in transfer negotiations as his time at Camp Nou is more or less finished.

Chelsea should look to pounce on the Dutch International since acquiring him will save a huge amount of their budget instead of splashing it all alone on Alisson which will further leave room to make big-name signings in the transfer window.

Chelsea enquire about Italian Star

Florenzi will be in high demand during the summer

According to the Metro UK, Chelsea have entered talks to sign AS Roma star Alessandro Florenzi. The English club will have to contend with the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan to land the signature of the Italy International as his contract is due to expire in 2019.

The meeting over a contract renewal had broken down between both the parties since Florenzi was demanding higher wages. The Italian has cemented his place in the Roma starting lineup over the last six years after he was shifted into a right-back role in his first full campaign with the first team.

Since then, Florenzi has notched up 224 appearances for his boyhood club, becoming an integral component of Roma's success as they have consistently finished in the top three for the past few seasons. Last season, the Italian played 45 games in all competitions averaging 1.5 interceptions and 3.5 long balls per game respectively.

Alessandro Florenzi would fit in perfectly at Chelsea since he possesses the qualities of a Premier League player with his versatility to play in different positions combined with a burst of energy across the pitch.

He would be a significant upgrade on Victor Moses as he can play in defence, wing back and right wing, as well as midfield, providing the Blues with a much needed all round option. This could clear the way for Chelsea to possibly part ways with Davide Zappacosta, who had a disappointing debut season.