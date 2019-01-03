Chelsea transfer news: Juve chief gives huge Higuain transfer update, Bayern make 30m bid for Chelsea player, Blues to have talks with Barca player, and more - 3rd January, 2019

Gonzalo Higuain

Chelsea have had a busy January already, having made the huge signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic. The USA international will join the Blues in the summer.

The Blues will look to add more firepower to their side in the January transfer window, as their strikers haven't scored heavily this season.

Let's take a look at today's Chelsea transfer news and rumours:

#1 Callum Wilson to Chelsea

Callum Wilson has been in great form for Bournemouth this season

As previously mentioned, Chelsea's strikers - Álvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, haven't really made a big impression this season.

Mirror Football are reporting that Chelsea are interested in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in the January transfer window. The English striker has had a great first half of the Premier League season, scoring 9 goals in 16 appearances in the league, as well as 6 assists.

Following Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Southampton, manager Maurizio Sarri admitted that the Blues would need another forward: "The club knows my opinion. I think we need something else for our characteristics."

“I have to think of my responsibility with the training. I have to try to improve my players in the offensive phase. We played a good match for 80 metres, then we were in trouble in the last 20 metres. We have to try to solve the problem. We were in control of every match recently, but it was not easy to score the first goal," said Sarri.

#2 Latest update on Gonzalo Higuain

Higuain is currently on loan at AC Milan

The rumour mill was abuzz recently about a possible swap between Gonzalo Higuain and Alvaro Morata, but it seems that that may not happen in the January transfer window.

Higuain, who is currently on loan at AC Milan from Juventus, will not be moving to another club, as per Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici, who said, "About his future, I think he’s important for AC Milan, he's a great striker and they want to keep him. I know very well Gonzalo, he is a simple and passionate guy who lives every situation with great enthusiasm. It can happen even to the best players not to score for four or five games."

