Chelsea Transfer News: Sensational swap deal proposed for Morata, Blues interested Atletico Madrid Star and More - June 13, 2018

Here is a round-up of Today's top transfer rumours, stories and updates related to Chelsea Football Club.

Morata is headed towards an exit from England

Hello and Welcome to Today's Chelsea Transfer Round-Up. There has been no progress in the Blues when it comes to new signings and managerial appointment but that has not stopped the rumors from flying around.

But its high time that Chelsea gets rid of the uncertainty that surrounds the club and starts making some progress prior to the commencement of the preseason in July if the aim is returning to the summit of English football.

On that note, here are the top transfer stories of the day pertaining to Chelsea:

Goalkeeper offered in exchange for Morata

Donnaruma

The Daily Star reports that AC Milan have submitted a swap deal to Chelsea for Alvaro Morata in exchange for Gianluigi Donnaruma. The Spaniard has been the centre of the Blues transfer business this offseason as he has been constantly linked with a move away from West London.

Morata started off his career strongly in England after arriving for a record club transfer fee but following a return from injury, there was a huge dip in his form and he finished the season poorly with only 15 goals in all competitions.

Having failed to live up to his £58 million price tag, the 25-year-old was earlier linked with a return to former club Juventus. Similarly, Donnaruma too had a poor season with AC Milan, as he committed numerous errors in goal and ended up with just 12 clean sheets in Serie A.

However, the 19-year-old wonderkid is still regarded as a top young talent and is also looking for an escape route out of Milan. He rejected a contract extension from the Rossoneri last year amid interest from other European clubs.

Thibaut Courtois is on Real Madrid's radar and there have been no talks of a contract extension from the Chelsea Board with only a year remaining on his deal. But, the Blues can find better alternatives to Donnaruma in the market if they are willing to splash the cash on Courtois' replacement.

Blues face competition for Atletico defender

Savic has been very dependable for Atletico

The latest name to emerge in Chelsea's transfer shortlist is Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic, the Express UK claims. But the Blues will have to head into battle with Juventus to land the signature of the Montenegro International.

Savic previously had a spell with Manchester City in the 2011/12 campaign early on during his career before he made the switch to Fiorentina next season.

The centre-back has only two years remaining on his contract and has enjoyed a successful three spell in Madrid thus far making 110 appearances and winning the Europa League last season.

The 27-year-old is a good option for Chelsea but he may not fit the long-term bill. The Blues will have the returning Kurt Zouma next season and should instead look to pursue the likes of Jamaal Lascelles or Kalidou Koulibaly, who will fit right into the system, especially if Maurizio Sarri takes charge at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Juventus are also looking to bolster their defensive ranks after releasing veteran fullback Stephan Litchsteiner while the chances of Benedikt Howedes' loan spell becoming permanent looks implausible at the moment.

Chelsea duo set to leave for newly promoted club

Piazon has been Chelsea's forgotten man

Chelsea are on the verge of making their first transfer business of the window as Tomas Kalas and Lucas Piazon are set to join newly promoted Premier League club, Fulham, according to The Sun.

The duo have spent the last two years on loan at Fulham in the Championship and their deals are set to become permanent at a total combined cost of just £8 million for The Cottagers. Both the players played an essential role all throughout the season in their team's return to the top flight.

Since his arrival in 2010, Kalas has represented Chelsea in just four games and has gone out on eight loan spells whereas Piazon has played only three games for Chelsea in six years, netting two goals and has been loaned out on six different occasions.

Both have been very impressive in their loan spells at Chelsea's West London rivals but earning a place in the first team was highly unlikely with the competition they face from the already abundant and wealthy young talent that the Blues possess in their ranks.