Morata maybe staying put in London for the time being

Hello and Welcome to Today's Chelsea Transfer Round-Up. The 2018 FA Cup Winners looked to have been making some sort of progress in the transfer window as they looked to have finally landed the deals for their targets.

It is believed that Chelsea have found the successor to Antonio Conte and it is likely that a possible new signing will also be unveiled along with his arrival.

On that note, here are the top transfer stories of the day pertaining to Chelsea:

Dortmund rule out Alvaro Morata signing

Since the conclusion of the 2017/18 season, Alvaro Morata has been constantly linked with an exit out of Chelsea. He has attracted the interest of top European clubs over the last month from the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and also Real Madrid.

However, the Spaniard's options just narrowed down as Borussia Dortmund have dropped off from the race. The German club are in the market for a new striker and will carry on their search for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's replacement after they stated that Morata is way too expensive for them and not affordable, ESPN reports.

The Spaniard endured a tough and demanding debut season in England as he scored just 15 goals in all competitions following his big-money arrival in July 2017. Dortmund signed Michy Batshuayi on loan in January, but following an early interest, there has been no indication of him being signed permanently by the Germans.

Previously, it was the Daily Mail that Chelsea considered using Alvaro Morata as a bait in their attempts to sign Borussia Dortmund and American teenage sensation Christian Pulisic as the Blues are keen on reinforcing their attacking firepower and at the same time, willing to part ways with their Spanish striker.